https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/04/its-nice-that-pete-buttigieg-and-husband-chasten-posted-a-pic-of-their-new-children-but-why-from-a-hospital-bed/

It’s been known for a while that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten have been in the process of adding two children to their family, and on Saturday they posted a photo of the two of them holding Penelope Rose and Joseph August.

Sincerely, our best wishes to the new family. But a few people were wondering … why are the two apparently sharing a hospital bed?

Here’s the best explanation we’ve heard; the babies were born in the hospital, and adoptive parents are given their own room, which explains the wristbands.

Honestly, we’re happy for them; it just seems kind of funny to see them in “recovery.” Were they too exhausted from the delivery to stand?

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...