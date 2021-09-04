https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/04/its-nice-that-pete-buttigieg-and-husband-chasten-posted-a-pic-of-their-new-children-but-why-from-a-hospital-bed/

It’s been known for a while that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten have been in the process of adding two children to their family, and on Saturday they posted a photo of the two of them holding Penelope Rose and Joseph August.

Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we’re becoming parents. We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family. pic.twitter.com/kS89gb11Ax — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) September 4, 2021

Sincerely, our best wishes to the new family. But a few people were wondering … why are the two apparently sharing a hospital bed?

Why are these two twats sitting in a hospital bed? Did they throw the surrogate mom onto the floor? https://t.co/hV84PXTiss — Gay Bruce (@BCinKW) September 4, 2021

Why are they in a hospital bed https://t.co/1rnHqKKgME — Chadwick Moore (@Chadwick_Moore) September 4, 2021

Haha, wow. Such an obvious and super bizarre point. Unreal. — Captain Chris 🎖 (@TheChrisChallis) September 4, 2021

It’s performative — itaintAndy (@ItaintAndy) September 4, 2021

Good question. 🤔😜 — Who Cares? (@WhoReallyGives7) September 4, 2021

According to Jen Psaki men can get pregnant, hence the hospital bed. — RH (@RonHussey237) September 4, 2021

The world has gone crazy. Good for them but the virtue signaling with the hospital beds is gross. Sorry. @PeteButtigieg — Jack Nichols’ son (@JackNic92422391) September 4, 2021

Thats what I was wondering🤔 — Cindiew (@cindiew) September 4, 2021

There’s no eviction moratorium on hospital beds for surrogates — triviagirl112 (@triviagirl112) September 4, 2021

I was just wondering the same thing. Optics? — Michelle Ciociola-Wise (@meeshciociola) September 4, 2021

Optics… it’s all about optics.. — OregonBrian (@Brian_In_Oregon) September 4, 2021

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Like they did the work. — Julia G. (@JuliaGulia80920) September 4, 2021

Because there’s so many empty beds — Jonathan Falcon (@JonathanFalcons) September 4, 2021

I think they are birthing people. — Dustin DeLuca (@deluca_dustin) September 4, 2021

Birthing people. The struggle is real. 🤪 — DandyTiger® (@DandyTigerOfVA) September 4, 2021

Which one gave birth? In a hospital bed so I assume that’s why. — Melee (@ecmadventures) September 4, 2021

Someone needs to tell them faking having babies on a hospital bed is cultural appropriation. — Cindy Lynn (@PinkieCLC) September 4, 2021

What, did they make the birthing person get out of the bed so they could get in for a photo op? — Olive (@olivemozart) September 4, 2021

Why the hospital bands on their wrists? — John (@FL_Optimist) September 4, 2021

Here’s the best explanation we’ve heard; the babies were born in the hospital, and adoptive parents are given their own room, which explains the wristbands.

Because the birth mother was in the hospital. They give adopting parents their own room. My friend adopted her friends baby, they gave her a room. — Zena, The Real Warrior Princess (@ZenaSawn) September 4, 2021

Honestly, we’re happy for them; it just seems kind of funny to see them in “recovery.” Were they too exhausted from the delivery to stand?

