California Gubernatorial Candidate Larry Elder (R) said that he would replace US Senator Dianne Feinstein(D-CA) with a Republican if she couldn’t continue serving.

Fox News reported:

Larry Elder, a gubernatorial candidate in California’s Gavin Newsom recall election, said he would replace U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a Democrat, with a Republican – if Elder becomes governor and Feinstein were to step down during his term. “God forbid Gov. Elder should replace Dianne Feinstein who nobody’s seen in weeks,” Elder told Mark Levin on his radio show Friday. “I’m told she has a worse mental condition than even Joe Biden. They’re afraid I’m would replace her with a Republican — which I most certainly would do and that would be an earthquake in Washington D.C.”

Feinstein is 88 years old and has been in the Senate since the 1990s.

Her seat is up for election in 2024.

An article from The New Yorker said that Feinstein’s cognitive decline has been “evident for several years.”

According to the report, she sometimes forgets that she was even briefed on a topic.

She then blames her staff for not briefing her on it.

Fox News reported:

New Yorker magazine staff writer Jane Mayer published a story Thursday citing people familiar with U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s current situation as saying her apparent cognitive decline has been “evident for several years.” Those familiar with the California Democrat’s current state told the New Yorker that Feinstein, 87, has been “seriously struggling” and that her short-term memory “has grown so poor that she often forgets she has been briefed on a topic, accusing her staff of failing to do so just after they have.” During a recent Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Big Tech, then-ranking member Feinstein asked Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey the same question twice. Dorsey answered the question the same way the second time she asked it.

A recent poll from the Public Policy Institute found that Larry Elder is currently dominating among replacements for California Governor Gavin Newsom.

LA Times reported:

Among likely voters, 26% favor Elder, compared with 5% for former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and 3% each for Rocklin Assemblyman Kevin Kiley and Rancho Sante Fe businessman John Cox, whom Newsom trounced in the 2018 gubernatorial election.

