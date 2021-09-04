https://thelibertydaily.com/last-straw-before-the-recall-gruesome-newsom-wants-californians-to-pay-for-as-many-afghan-refugees-as-possible/

Embattled California Governor Gavin Newsom has driven his state to have the highest taxes, worst homelessness problem, skyrocketing crime, and an economy that is flailing so violently, people are leaving in droves. To address these problems, he’s redirecting by calling on taxpayers to support as many Afghan refugees as he can legally pull into the state.

According to Headline USA:

California‘s governor and legislative leaders on Friday requested $16.7 million in state money to help resettle Afghan refugees in the state. The request to use general fund money to help those fleeing the Taliban takeover signals “that California stands ready to assist those in need,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement. “As the nation’s most diverse state, we don’t simply tolerate diversity, we celebrate it.” The funding request by Newsom, Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon was expected to be considered during next week’s legislative session. With support from leaders of both houses, the request is unlikely to face serious opposition in the Democrat-controlled Legislature. The money would provide cash assistance and other help for Afghans who don’t qualify for certain federal refugee benefits and public assistance programs because they don’t hold special visas but are being admitted into the United States on humanitarian grounds, Newsom said.

Many states are offering to support Afghan refugees. Others are being forced to do so by Washington DC. But only California under Newsom has been proactive in trying to bring in as many of them as they’re allowed to take without a ballot measure from the people.

All of this comes in the midst of his recall election. Voting is already ongoing and will continue until September 14. If enough Californians vote “Yes” on their ballots to overcome the Democrat base as well as the rampant cheating that is already taking place, then he will be recalled. Whoever gets the most votes in the second question on the ballot will replace him. Currently, Republican Larry Elder appears to be the clear frontrunner.

California had more problems to face than any other state and Californians are struggling to survive. Gavin Newsom is doing nothing to help his constituents, but he’s certainly giddy about burdening them with the Biden-Harris regime’s flood of problems from Afghanistan.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

