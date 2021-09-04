https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/04/liberals-pinning-their-hopes-on-massachusetts-satanic-temple-to-save-abortion-rights-in-texas/

“Why Satanists may be the last, best hope to save abortion rights in Texas” has been published in Salon and picked up by Fortune (?), Yahoo Finance (??), and Raw Story. It seems The Satanic Temple, based in Salem, Massachusetts, has entered the chat.

Why Satanists may be the last, best hope to save abortion rights in Texas https://t.co/vM8fNd2X0P — Salon (@Salon) September 4, 2021

Brett Bachman writes:

Enter The Satanic Temple. The “nontheistic” organization, which is headquartered in Salem, Massachusetts, joined the legal fray this week by sending a letter to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration demanding access to abortion pills for its members. The group has established an “abortion ritual,” and is attempting to use the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (which was created to allow Native Americans access to peyote for religious rituals) to argue that its members should be allowed access to abortion drugs like Misoprostol and Mifepristone for religious purposes. “I am sure Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton—who famously spends a good deal of his time composing press releases about Religious Liberty issues in other states—will be proud to see that Texas’s robust Religious Liberty laws, which he so vociferously champions, will prevent future Abortion Rituals from being interrupted by superfluous government restrictions meant only to shame and harass those seeking an abortion,” Satanic Temple spokesperson Lucien Greaves told the San Antonio Current.

It’s not a crazy as it sounds. Abortion is a religion to progressives, so, yeah, why not protect it under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act?

I’m sorry but this headline is so ludicrous I refuse to fall for the obvious clickbait. 😴 pic.twitter.com/Ajj4sGGegf — Eyes On Fox (@eyesonfoxorg) September 4, 2021

Sloppy business. We can find a better way. — MadMerlin✨ (@MadMerlin5) September 4, 2021

Fuel for republicons to use against pro-abortion people, i.e. if satanists are pro-abortion then abortion is bad.

Probably not a good idea to give this media coverage.

2-cents — TonyAnthony (@TonyAnt35205101) September 4, 2021

Too late.

Maybe your first clue that you’re on the wrong side. pic.twitter.com/clG9dEMyfa — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) September 4, 2021

Why is abortion headlining under politics? I thought they told us it was healthcare for women?🤔 — Jerry Nadlers Zipper (@WilBernal2) September 4, 2021

Why is it under Yahoo Finance?

Wrong. That is exactly the wrong pitch on this, will chase away reasonble right leaning people from switching to our side. — Please save democracy (@SaveDemocrcyPlz) September 4, 2021

Think about this . . . Satanists, to “save” abortion . . . Nope. Nothing wrong with that. Society is definitely following its moral compass . . . — The Frost (@a_windowlicker) September 4, 2021

“Abortion rituals” — sounds pretty mainstream to us.

