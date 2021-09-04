https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/maga-flotilla-track-break-world-record-florida-tomorrow/

Two days ago we reported on the world record attempt this weekend in Florida for the largest Flotilla ever.

A group of patriots in Florida is planning on shattering the world record for the largest flotilla ever this upcoming weekend.

The flotilla will begin on Sunday morning, September 5th, and will be broadcast on RSBN.

There is a $22 ´charge per vessel, to cover the results being audited by a professional auditor and electronic counters for each vessel. The website set up for the event is www.MAGADestin.com.

The War Room with Steve Bannon and the Gateway Pundit are also assisting with the event.

Additional race information can be found at http://www.patriotsunitedtrumpflotilla.com.

PLACE

Fort Walton Beach, West of the Brooks Bridge

Brooks Bridge

Fort Walton Beach, FL US 32548

Boats are expected to start gathering around 9 am and then at 9:55 after prayer and the anthem, the flotilla is scheduled to begin.

Here is more on the event from organizer Ann Ziegenhorn who was on with Steve Bannon and the War Room.

(Note The Gateway Pundit’s Joe Hoft will be there in attendance.)

