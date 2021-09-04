https://www.theblaze.com/news/stuart-scheller-investigation-says-could-face-court-martial

Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, who went viral last month after criticizing top military commanders over the botched Afghanistan withdrawal, said this week he could be facing a court-martial and jail time.

The claim came days after Scheller, who was “relieved for cause” one day after publishing the critical video, posted a letter to his Facebook page showing that he is resigning his military commission, effective on Sept. 11. Scheller’s letter cited a “loss of trust and confidence,” a reason that mirrored what the military told him after reprimanding him.

What are the details?

According to the Washington Examiner, Scheller posted an update on Wednesday revealing the military is investigating his situation, and he could face future repercussions.

“The Marine Corps will assign an investigating officer. Most likely a Colonel,” Scheller said. “Once the investigating officer finalizes his recommendation, the Marine Corps will decide if they should pursue court-martial.”

Scheller claimed that, if his case does go to trial, he would probably be found “guilty.” Scheller did not state what military crime he is possibily being accused of breaking.

“I will be found guilty and will probably do some jail time,” the Marine added. “This will provide me a valuable opportunity to read, write, and contemplate.”

What did the military say?

Capt. Sam Stephenson, a spokesman for the Training and Education Command, confirmed Scheller “is currently under investigation.” He did not, however, provide additional details about the investigation.

“The Marine Corps is not providing any additional information regarding Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller. His situation is currently under investigation and being handled appropriately by his chain of command, and therefore, we cannot comment further,” Stephenson said, the Examiner reported.

“As Marines decompress from the gravity of events in Afghanistan over the week, it is important for those struggling to speak with their fellow Marines, their chain of command, or seek counseling,” he added.

Anything else?

Scheller also revealed this week that he was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation, which he seemingly passed.

“I was ordered by my commanding officer to go to the Hospital for a mental health screening. I was evaluated by the mental health specialists and then sent on my way,” Scheller said on Monday. “I am moving forward with my resignation. I, like many of you, am very scared. But courage isn’t the absence of fear, it’s the ability to overcome it. At the end of the day, if I stand with accountability and integrity, the system can’t beat me.”

