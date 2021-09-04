https://conservativebrief.com/mike-lindell-audits-50431/



OPINION: This article contains commentary which reflects the author’s opinion

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has not given up on finding out, what he believes is, the hidden truth about the 2020 presidential election.

Lindell continues to believe that shenanigans happened during the election and, in an interview with Steve Bannon, he said he knows “for sure” that more states are about to have audits.

“How many new states do you think, because, by the way for the audience we’re going to have some representatives I think in the grassroots movement in Pennsylvania, that are not in love with the Jake Corman hearings next week and want just to go right to subpoenas for the ballots. Because to do a full forensic audit, you got to get your hands on the ballots, we know that from Arizona. So we’re going to have and don’t think to look, we’re putting pressure on these guys, and we understand exactly what’s going on. So don’t think we’re being naive about this. But when you talk to these red state Secretaries of State, how many new red states or how many red states, how many states that are not Arizona Georgia, Wisconsin, the battleground states that were all over to try to get these full forensic audits, how many additional states, as you see it right now, do you believe are going to come up and start doing full forensic audits?” Bannon asked.

*** Support Mike and Conservative Brief,

*** Go to MyPillow.com and use this code: BRIEF

“I know three are for sure and those are the ones I’m not going to name. I will say that I talked to a fourth, with about 14 other secretaries of state and 14 other legislators and county clerks, that was a that was in Missouri, so that would be the fourth state. But what’s happening is all these states that didn’t think they were affected, we’re showing them the actual extrapolated data from all those terabytes that I’ve had that I’ve been telling everyone for four or five months. Now, actually, Steve two we’re putting up, I’ve sent you, I don’t know how those graphics but I said, we’re putting them up on Frank speech, everybody’s state, all 167,000 intrusions, and we’re putting them up there so you’ll actually see the computers that were involved. You’ll see the IP addresses and everything they’ve all been validated…,” Lindell said.

“Can you walk our audience through, so let me shift this you get full forensic audits, that was and people have to understand in Sioux Falls two things were going on. You had legislators, led by kind of Colonel Wendy Rogers and Sonny Borrelli, the Arizona guys but you had, you know the 50 states were essentially represented, but you had legislators from many of them, and that, what people in the mainstream didn’t want to talk about there was a bonding there, almost forming a caucus for full forensic audits in all 50 states, and particularly states like Texas and the other states, I am convinced we were gonna pick up a couple of House seats. I’m not even sure Nancy Pelosi is the leader, the Speaker of the House. You’re definitely going to pick up some Senate seats right in Michigan, in Georgia, and in Arizona, my belief is, if you do these full forensic audits. The key is you’ve got to get these AG’s coming out of there. You still got a hurdle, and the hurdle is you got to get some AG’s to sign on, so that you can actually get standing to get to the courts. Where are you in the process right now of convincing these guys this data is correct, convincing their teams, where do you stand on that?” Bannon said.

“We’re standing pretty good here’s what its manifest is, by the way besides the six swing states that Donald Trump won, he also won New Hampshire and Minnesota. So there’s your ones that actually flipped the states. All the other states that we went to, the red states, such as Missouri, he won by a lot more than what he said, which will give them standing. Now, we’re going in there and we’re doing canvassing. It’s kind of a three-step process. We do a two-week quick canvassing, to show them here, actually, they use Ghost voters, so to speak, that didn’t exist, took them off the voter rolls of 2010. So we show them that, and then we show them there like you just on the screen. All of those intrusions in their state, which we’re going to post on Frank Speech. The exact intrusions, the exact computers, the exact machines. And then they go in and they’ve been very, very willing “hey you do this and we’re going to go in and do an audit”, and they, and they can get subpoenas real easy and some of them, they don’t even get subpoenas. Now I’ve talked directly to all the Secretaries of State in those five states, but directly to two of the Attorney Generals. You are correct Steve. As soon as they’re done with their audit thing, now the attorney general, they have standing in that state. I told you after this symposium, I’d like to get all 50 states but I know that’s a dream. But everyone, everyone should be concerned about this, but if we end up, all these lawyers say we only need a couple two or, but I think we’ll end up right around the 20s that you know at least 15 to 20 states,” the CEO said.

You’ve heard about Mike Lindell’s famous MyPillows – this Labor Day weekend, Mike is offering amazing clearance deals on overstock products at the MyPillow.com store (Use BRIEF promo code to benefit Conservative Brief — and get up to 75% off!).

First up are Mike’s couch pillows – with promo code BRIEF, they’re 50% off this weekend:

Next are MyPillow’s incredibly soft bath robes:

The bath robes are on clearance, so get them before they’re gone!

Remember to use promo code BRIEF to get your discount.

If you’ve ever wanted to try sleeping with a weighted blanket, now’s your chance to get a great deal:

A lot of us already have Mike’s Giza Dream sheets.

Now you can get the Queen and King Giza Dreams Pillowcases to match — at 60% off:

They’re only $14.99 per set – click here to see if they’re still available!

Remember to use promo code BRIEF to get your discount!

For a great night’s sleep, get your women’s MySleepwear at 70% off!

And finally, it’s the best deal at MyPillow: Roll and GoAnywhere MyPillows at 75% off!

Now, you can take MyPillows wherever you go!

When you get to checkout, look for this box:

You’ll get your discount and support Mike Lindell and Conservative Brief.

Hurry before these great deals are gone.

Thank you!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

