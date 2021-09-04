https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/04/mollie-hemingway-has-a-reason-to-suspect-this-abc-news-wapo-approval-poll-is-even-worse-for-biden/

President Biden’s approval rating continues to plummet. Take the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal, combine it with inflation, the border mess and more, and an ABC News/Washington Post poll puts Biden’s approval at 44 percent:

Mollie Hemingway explains why that number might be generous toward Biden:

Yes, that’s certainly worth keeping in mind!

