President Biden’s approval rating continues to plummet. Take the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal, combine it with inflation, the border mess and more, and an ABC News/Washington Post poll puts Biden’s approval at 44 percent:

ABC NEWS/WAPO POLL: Biden job approval drops to 44% amid broad criticism on Afghanistan — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) September 3, 2021

Mollie Hemingway explains why that number might be generous toward Biden:

This was the poll that claimed Biden would win WI by 17 points, when it was by less than 1. So real approval is probably in 30s or lower. Which sounds about right. https://t.co/jJ4R3rDo7C — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 3, 2021

Yes, that’s certainly worth keeping in mind!

Ever since the polling fiasco in 2016, I just assume it’s always skewed towards Ds. 30s or lower sounds about right. — Pierce Gardner (@PierceGardner) September 3, 2021

44% includes those in Chicago cemeteries https://t.co/vzT2F7pKQs — Dick McDonald (@dick_rjm5) September 4, 2021

