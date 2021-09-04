https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/mother-us-marine-brings-dont-kneel-sign-college-game-day/

A mother of a US Marine showed up on Game Day with a “I don’t kneel” sign.

This comes nine days after 13 US servicemen and women including 11 Marines were slaughtered last week at the Kabul Airport while evacuating civilians from the airport.

Thank you for your son’s service.

Mother of a United States Marine brings a “I Don’t Kneel” sign to College GameDay. This is the kind of pro-America attitude we love to see. Thank you for your son’s service and sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/mPV6bOnTT9 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 4, 2021

