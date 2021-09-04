https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/mother-us-marine-brings-dont-kneel-sign-college-game-day/

A mother of a US Marine showed up on Game Day with a “I don’t kneel” sign.

This comes nine days after 13 US servicemen and women including 11 Marines were slaughtered last week at the Kabul Airport while evacuating civilians from the airport.

Thank you for your son’s service.

Via Pro-Trump News.

TRENDING: New Text Messages Reveal 2nd Battalion 1st Marines Were Given “a Countdown” Before Kabul Airport Bombing – It Started About Two Hours Out – They Are Now Being Silenced

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...