https://thelibertydaily.com/national-implications-a-larry-elder-victory-in-california-would-shift-u-s-senate-majority-to-republicans/

Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, and the Biden-Harris regime are putting an immense amount of effort into the California recall election. But it’s not because they love Gavin Newsom so much or care about California politics. They’ve done the math and realize what a Newsom recall really means for them.

Republicans across the country should do the math as well and start helping to push the recall of one of the worst governors in the nation. According to Just The News:

Larry Elder said Friday that if he is elected California governor in the state recall of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, he will replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) with a Republican. Elder told the “Mark Levin Show” that George Soros, President Biden, Vice President Harris, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) are getting involved in the California recall election because they’re concerned about the balance of power in the Senate. “All of these people are scared to death about one big thing,” Elder said. “They couldn’t care less about Gavin Newsom. They care about the 50-50 split in the Senate in Washington, D.C. And God forbid Gov. Elder should replace Dianne Feinstein – that nobody’s seen in weeks – and I’m told that she’s in worse mental condition than Joe Biden. “They’re afraid I’m going to replace her with a Republican, which I most certainly would do, and that would be an earthquake in Washington, D.C.” The 88-year-old senator from California told CNN that regardless of the recall election’s outcome, she will not step down from her seat and plans to serve out the rest of her term, which ends in 2025. A California Democratic source said that others in the party are concerned, and “the right thing to do” would be for Feinstein to vacate her seat while Newsom is still governor and could appoint a replacement, since the recall “is looking like a closer election,” CNN reported.

As noted in the article, Feinstein is MIA and very likely on the verge of retirement from the U.S. Senate, whether forced or voluntary. If she leaves, the Governor of California at the time gets to select a replacement until the 2022 election.

If Elder wins and replaces Feinstein with a Republican, the GOP would enjoy a 51-49 majority in the Senate. They would oust Schumer as Senate Majority Leader and be able to block nearly everything the Democrats try to push for the next year-and-a-half.

The recall election isn’t just about California. The legislative fate of the nation could be determined by it. Democrats from across the country are fighting for Gavin Newsom. Does the RNC plan on showing up or will they sit out another important election?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

