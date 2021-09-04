https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/570858-new-york-parent-calls-police-after-child-pulled-from-class-for

A parent in New York called the police after their child was pulled from class for not wearing a mask.

Suffolk County Police official told The Hill that officers responded to an incident at Islip Middle School at 9:50 a.m. on Thursday.

A parent of a student wanted documentation that their child, along with five others, were moved to the auditorium with a security guard for not wearing masks.

The department told The New York Post that officer’s “took a report,” but that the incident wasn’t “a police issue.”

Islip Public Schools returned for in-person learning on Thursday. In late August, the district announced that it would require all students, faculty to wear staff indoors and on buses regardless of vaccination status.

The announcement came after New York Gov. Kathy HochulKathy HochulEviction moratoriums shouldn’t be left for the states The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by AT&T – Ida death toll rises; abortion battle intensifies Biden to reprise ‘consoler in chief’ role with Louisiana trip MORE (D) said that masks would be required in all public and private schools regardless of vaccination status.

Asked about Thursday’s incident, Daniel O’Hara told ABC 7 that students who don’t adhere to the policy would be brought to an alternate location.

“As discussed with our community previously, any district student who does not adhere to the mask mandate will be brought to an alternative location where students are advised to either put on a mask or wait for their parent/guardian to pick them up,” he told the news outlet.

The district told the news outlet that no children at the middle school were massless on Friday, but one high school student wasn’t allowed into classes for wearing a mask.

The Hill has reached out to O’Hara for further comment.

