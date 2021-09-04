https://magainstitute.com/open-letter-to-honolulu-mayor-rick-blangiardi-verifying-vaccinations-or-covid-test-status-in-restaurants-will-be-a-logistical-nightmare/

Mr Mayor:

All of us on both sides of the political aisle were pleased when your election appeared to signal a non-politician taking over the reins at Honolulu Hale. We all realized that “more of the same” would never solve the urgent issues facing our Island community. We were looking for a person who would think outside the box, analyze the situation, weigh the options, and apply common-sense policies.

But more than anything else, we wanted a Mayor of the City and County of Honolulu who would truly consider all constituents with all our varying views, as well as myriad different needs. Nobody really cares whether you voted for Trump in 2016 or Biden in 2020. You are now responsible for governing properly on behalf of over a million residents of Oahu.

Candidly, the best thing you had going for you is that your name is not Kirk Caldwell. What you do now will determine whether Hawaii finally starts voting for the person rather than the political party.

Yes, I am a conservative as all my previous writings will confirm. But as the elected leader of our entire community, you need to consider the impact of your actions, not their political ramifications, nor your own personal expediency.

There are serious constitutional concerns about your recent order which becomes effective on September 13th, 2021. I have previously addressed that issue. There are also ethical considerations that you not create class warfare by condoning the ostracization of those who choose not to be vaccinated. We are already being categorized under the pejorative of anti-vaxxers.

The facts simply do not support what you are doing.

First, consider what the State of Hawaii has done with the Safe Travels program. A person who is vaccinated can travel to the mainland, contract COVID-19 and return to Hawaii without being identified, processed, or quarantined. Injections have become a carte blanche. The Centers for Disease Control and the Hawaii Department of Health both confirm that a vaccinated person can contract the “Delta Variant” of COVID-19 (as well as all the other variants) and can be infectious, contaminating others in the community.

The biggest part of the Hawaii State problem is that the Safe Travels program was not implemented under the Department of Health, but rather under the Attorney General, as a way to prosecute, persecute, and humiliate those upon whom they wish to cast aspersions and blame. In the 2020 Census, your domain here in Honolulu surpassed 1 million people for the first time and thus constitutes over 2/3 of the population of the entire 50th state. Last year, Governor Ige arrogated unto himself the ability to overrule the 4 County Mayors’ authority to independently exercise emergency orders. Therefore, your recent order would not have been effective unless he approved it.

You need to stand up for the people whom you represent. The Governor is still exercising an emergency order authority that was limited to 60 days a year-and-a-half later. Please do not make the same error of judgment. There is a reason why Hawaii has a bicameral State Legislature and this municipality has a City Council. They are constitutionally mandated to be part of the process by legislating, but they have been totally bypassed at all stages.

Whether anything I have just said sinks in, please pay special attention to what follows.

You have devised and are poised to implement a totally unworkable procedure for denying to the unvaccinated the privileges of going about their daily lives unimpeded by government meddling. It’s no wonder that the local restaurants are in horror about figuring out how they are going to try to comply. Not even to mention the total uncertainty among your constituents in the community as private citizens who wish to celebrate special occasions in a restaurant or other public facility.

Let’s don’t even talk about high-end restaurants like Signature Steakhouse or 53 By The Sea. Let’s just start with McDonald’s. There’s been a debate about raising the minimum wage. Now you want these people to become experts in screening medical documents and determining their validity or lack thereof.

You want a burger-flipper to become a forensic expert!

I am a retired Federal Officer with 42 years combined military and civilian service. When I retired from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, I had spent my entire career honing skills that you expect a McDonald’s employee to learn in two weeks. Somebody is going to stand at the door and before allowing anyone to sit down and eat their food, they are going to have to look at documents issued all over the United States and from other countries around the world to determine if they have received a vaccination or a recent negative covid test.

From what I have seen thus far, you haven’t even yet developed procedures for exemptions, or if you have, you have not adequately promulgated them for businesses and their customers. For now, without even considering potential religious exemptions to being vaccinated, let’s look at medical exemptions.

A person who has recently recovered from COVID-19, served their quarantine, and who is no longer infectious due to the natural immunity they have acquired (which study after study has shown is FAR superior to any putative benefit of the experimental gene therapy injections), should not have another COVID-19 test for at least 90 days because it takes that long for a test to come back negative in some cases.

Note that they are no longer infectious.

Moreover, a person who was treated for COVID-19 with monoclonal antibody therapy via infusion of Regeneron must not have a vaccination within 90 days.

Have you made any provisions for such situations?

As a recent COVID-19 survivor, I am not asking you abstract, theoretical questions. These are real-life situations. When are you going to call upon the Honolulu medical community to sit down and advise you instead of relying upon politicians and attorneys?

Nothing you are doing will curtail the spread of COVID-19.

The Governor has been trying for a year-and-a-half and things are exponentially worse now than when he began his one-man rule-by-edict. I hope you are smarter than he is. This isn’t an intelligence contest, however. This is a life-or-death situation for the people of Oahu. You need to put all politics aside and talk to the medical experts.

We need to also say a word about privacy concerns. What kind of record-keeping will there be for food establishments? Have you directed that they not attempt to copy any of the documents they see? If you’re okay with them making copies of our medical documents, please publish all your own personal medical records on your website for the whole world to see.

There was optimism for a while when you were elected that groupthink had been suspended. Now we’ll find out whether you’re going to just do business-as-usual, like all your predecessors.

The vaccinated person who has COVID-19 is infectious, but you have no way of identifying those people under this system you have set up. It’s worse than a Catch-22.

Your entire underlying assumptions are wrong.

You are not guaranteeing that restaurant customers will be COVID-19-free. You are simply applying a knee-jerk misunderstanding, which assumes having a vaccination is the final solution.

Put yourself in the shoes of the people who will have to try to comply with what you have unilaterally mandated. The business owner who is already struggling financially who now has an unmanageable additional burden. The employee in a restaurant or other public place who wasn’t hired on to become a forensic expert. The customers who just want to obey the law but are left in the lurch with poorly thought-out optics that make it look like you are doing something to protect the community when actually you are not.

To move from the conceptual to the concrete, tell us now exactly which documents are acceptable and which are not.

Is a vaccination card or COVID-19 test in Arabic or Swahili acceptable? Are you going to have translators available in every restaurant? Perhaps you could set up a hotline with the United Nations. (Yes, that was sarcastic, in case you missed it.)

What exemptions apply? Is a letter from a physician stating that for medical reasons a person must not have either a vaccination or a COVID-19 test acceptable (see the specific examples I gave above)?

Pretend that Rick Blangiardi is a minimum wage employee in a fast food restaurant on Oahu.

Are you the ultimate decision-maker on those documents for people who wish to dine-in? Is your supervisor or manager? What if you make a mistake? Not just whether your boss might fire you, but are you legally culpable for admitting a possible COVID-19 spreader? Are you subject to prosecution? What about litigation if you deny someone who had a valid exemption?

Since you are arresting fraud perpetrators (with much glee and fanfare, I might add), what about the restaurant greeters who want to make a few extra bucks on the side by looking the other way? Perhaps you think they should have an FBI background check and submit fingerprints, just like those applying for national security positions?

You really have no idea what a can of worms you have opened, do you? Sorry to use that metaphor when we’re talking about a food service environment. You’ve still got time to do the non-political thing and rescind this order before September 13th.

My final question, Mr Mayor, is, “Would you like fries with that order?” Because if you proceed with this mandate, you might as well start preparing for your next job.

