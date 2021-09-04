https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/oregon-state-trooper-suspended-for-posting-anti-vaccine-video/

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – An Oregon State Police trooper in Bend has been placed on paid administrative leave for posting a video on Instagram in which he says he will refuse to comply with Gov. Kate Brown’s vaccine mandate and decries “unlawful orders” that threaten Oregonians’ livelihoods, his attorney said Thursday night.

“I have personal and religious reasons as to why I will not take the vaccine, but also the freedom not to,” said the trooper, who Portland attorney Dan Thenell confirmed to NewsChannel 21 is Zachary Kowing, 29, an eight-year OSP trooper assigned to the Bend office.

