Transportation Secretary Pete ButtigiegPete ButtigiegCoalition urges Democrats to restore billion in transit funding Say it ain’t so, Joe FCC proposes M fine against conservative activists for robocalls MORE announced on Twitter that he and his husband, Chasten Buttigieg, have welcomed twins into their family.

Pete Buttigieg shared a photo to Twitter of the couple holding the babies, named Penelope Rose and Joseph August.

“Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we’re becoming parents,” he said. “We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family.”

Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we’re becoming parents. We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family. pic.twitter.com/kS89gb11Ax — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) September 4, 2021

The couple first announced in mid-August that they were going to become parents, but didn’t share any further details at the time.

According to The Washington Post, the pair had been trying to adopt a child for a year. Earlier this year, the couple almost adopted a baby from a mother in labor, but then the mother changed her mind about putting the child up for adoption.

Chasten Buttigieg told the newspaper that the adoption process was a “really weird cycle of anger and frustration and hope.” When asked what the couple would say to their future child, he said, “We tried so hard for you. We waited so long for you.”

