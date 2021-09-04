https://noqreport.com/2021/09/04/politicized-deplatforming-of-pro-life-website-shows-need-for-parallel-economy/

The internet is the new public square, where people can freely speak their mind — until you cross the politics of the left. Then there are a dozen creative ways to punish you into silence.

Just ask the pro-life group that was given 24 hours’ notice that their site would be going dark because they stood on the wrong side of the political battle heating up over the one ‘sacrament’ truly important to Democrats — abortion. GoDaddy — a seller of internet domains — will no longer provide hosting for “ProLifeWhistleblower.”

We’ll save you the trouble of visiting the site. Here’s what you see if you go there. A bogus version of the same site was set up under the same name with a different extension, hijacking the pro-life name to push the pro-abortion message. The knock-off site, as you can see, is still active. The bogus site is there as deliberate disinformation, per the page’s own messaging, and encouraged that fake forms […]