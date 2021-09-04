https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/09/03/poll-voters-favor-trump-joe-biden/

Voters favor former President Donald Trump over President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 matchup, an Emerson College survey released this week found.

The national survey, taken August 30 to September 1, 2021, among 1,200 registered voters, presented respondents with a series of hypothetic 2024 matchups.

The former president slightly edges out Biden in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup, 47 percent to 46 percent.

The survey also presented respondents with a head-to-head matchup between Biden and Never Trumper Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT). In that scenario, Biden takes a commanding lead, 42 percent to Romney’s 23 percent.

Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) fared better than Romney, coming within 12 points of the president, but neither performed as well as Trump.

The survey’s margin of error is +/- 2.7 percent.

“Historically, this data reminds me of 1912 when Teddy Roosevelt failed to win the Republican nomination from then President Taft and created a third party dooming the Republican chances against Woodrow Wilson,” Spencer Kimball, Director of Emerson College Polling, said in a statement.

“This data suggests that Republicans want either Trump or a Trumpian candidate to be their nominee, or half of them may split from the party,” he added.

While President Trump has not definitively indicated if he will run in 2024, he has spoken out on what he believes states should do to reform the system ahead of the next election.

“Voter ID is very important,” Trump told Breitbart News. “Frankly, going to paper ballots is better than anything you can do — paper ballots.”

He continued:

Going to paper ballots. You know, Canada uses paper ballots. I think going to paper ballots would be the best thing if you want to have accurate elections. Countries that do paper ballots — solidly watched paper ballots — those are the ones that work. And stop the mail-in ballots unless it’s for military and overseas or very sick people, people that just can’t vote — and they have to have some kind of a real excuse.

“I think paper ballots, same-day voting would be great. Those things, you’d straighten out your elections,” he added.

