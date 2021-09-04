https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/racist-facebook-slammed-social-media-giant-compares-black-men-primates/

Facebook is under attack after asking users who watched a video from a newspaper featuring a black man if they want to: “Keep seeing videos about primates?”

The social media giant bans conservatives for posing Bible quotes or US flags — but somehow let this through to their audience.

Facebook blamed the mistake on AI and disabled the topic recommendation feature on their platform.

France 24 reported:

TRENDING: New Text Messages Reveal 2nd Battalion 1st Marines Were Given “a Countdown” Before Kabul Airport Bombing – It Started About Two Hours Out – They Are Now Being Silenced

Facebook on Friday said it disabled its topic recommendation feature after it mistook Black men for “primates” in video at the social network. A Facebook spokesperson called it a “clearly unacceptable error” and said the recommendation software involve was taken offline. “We apologize to anyone who may have seen these offensive recommendations,” Facebook said in response to an AFP inquiry. “We disabled the entire topic recommendation feature as soon as we realized this was happening so we could investigate the cause and prevent this from happening again.” Facial recognition software has been blasted by civil rights advocates who point out problems with accuracy, particularly it comes to people who are not white.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

