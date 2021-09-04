https://bigleaguepolitics.com/rep-marjorie-taylor-greene-exposes-china-driven-corporate-takeover-of-america-in-epic-twitter-thread/

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) exposed the China-driven corporate takeover of America in a brilliant Twitter thread published on Saturday afternoon.

“What makes the world go around? God does, but when it comes to mankind, it’s money,” she wrote. “While the media keeps you fixated on J6, Covid, and how it’s always Trump’s fault, you might want to ask about these things.”

“The Biden admin is run by all the same people as the Obama admin. Marxist for decades, finishing what they started. Turning America into a full socialist government dependent on the global economy. Using communist like tactics. Making good on those old promises,” Greene added.

She referenced the over $3 trillion spent on Biden’s infrastructure plan, calling it the Green New Deal in disguise, and connected it to the Afghanistan pullout and the pro-China Silk Road Initiative.

“The Belt and Road Initiative is the centerpiece of Communist China’s economic plan,” Greene explained. “Many countries all over the world are financially invested in helping China dominate the world in manufacturing and trade. The entire world will depend on China for essential supplies.”

“So while Democrats were trained by the MSM to hate Trump, indoctrinated in Russia Collusion conspiracy lies, and think his tweets were killing people, they were blinded to how good his America First policies were for our entire country,” she continued. “Every single American.”

“Now under the Democrats, we are only beginning to feel the deadly effects of an America Last agenda that serves China First. Biden’s approval numbers have tanked bc of his betrayal to America in Afghanistan withdrawal, the border national security crisis, & rising inflation,” she added.

Her full Twitter thread can be seen here:

The Biden admin is run by all the same people as the Obama admin. Marxist for decades, finishing what they started. Turning America into a full socialist government dependent on the global economy. Using communist like tactics. Making good on those old promises. Cont’d — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 4, 2021

In 2011, then Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, worked on the Silk Road Initiative. It connects China to many countries & helps them become #1 super power through trade. It also grows the economies of Afghanistan, Pakistan & more enemies to the US.https://t.co/quZvQJ52CZ — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 4, 2021

While the US military was involved in conflict in Afghanistan and Iraq, our gov (US taxpayers) also paid for the geological surveys of in Afghanistan and found over $1 T in rare earth minerals, including lithium, which is needed to make batteries that are needed for EV’s. Cont’d pic.twitter.com/Z5Imwu7YcH — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 4, 2021

When Hillary first started her America-last push for the Silk Road Initiative, Russia was a key player. But in 2016, after Hillary lost, China picked up the plan. Remember she wasn’t supposed to lose. But Russia and now Iran are set as allies to China.https://t.co/Fodro72pVG — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 4, 2021

Now that the same globalist power structure is back to running the show in the swamp, the plan is very much underway. The Silk Road Initiative became the One Belt One Road Initiative. It’s now part of the Build Back Better World G7 summit agreement, and America-Last. Cont’d pic.twitter.com/SnPXMdeAU7 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 4, 2021

Now under the Democrats, we are only beginning to feel the deadly effects of an America Last agenda that serves China First. Biden’s approval numbers have tanked bc of his betrayal to America in Afghanistan withdrawal, the border national security crisis, & rising inflation. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 4, 2021

…which run on lithium batteries, they will start to see just how horrifically America Last these old communists politicians really are. And they did it at the same time in one week. America does not compete in the battery market. China dominates. Cont’d pic.twitter.com/xP1wTAOdUS — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 4, 2021

America must not let herself be swept up into the global economy. America must hold onto her freedoms. Freedoms that are for every identity and every American. #ImpeachBiden and keep going down the list. Republicans in the House must fight harder in order to stop it. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 4, 2021

Big League Politics has reported on how Greene is fighting against the globalist establishment of both major political parties after getting elected to Congress:

“Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is saying that Jan. 6 patriots “are being treated like political prisoners of war” by a Biden regime that is launching a war on terror against its own people.

Greene appeared on NewsMax TV to address the torture that is being endured by the protesters who showed up to a lawful protest at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 to oppose blatant election fraud.

“I think it’s outrageous and I have no problem saying that these January 6th defendants are being treated like political prisoners of war,” Greene said.

“One of the things I did last week in California is I toured the border, and I also got to see one of the detention facilities that ICE and our U.S. Marshalls use, and I can tell you for a fact illegals that break our laws…are treated far better than the Jan. 6 defendants,” she added.

Greene believes that the Jan. 6 protesters deserve their due process rights regardless of whether or not they are guilty of any criminal acts, and the fact that they are treated like enemy combatants is anti-American.

“We should be a nation that has laws, law and order, and justice in our courts, but not a nation that treats people so badly just because we disagree with their political stance,” she said.

“This is what the Democrats are doing. They want to humiliate all people that support President Trump and are not satisfied with the election outcome and are not happy with the Biden regime that is ruling in Washington D.C.,” Greene added.”

Greene is a breath of fresh air in the Washington D.C. swamp. She needs to continue to use her bully pulpit to undermine the Chinese takeover of America that is well underway.

