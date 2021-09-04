https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/04/reuters-reporter-announces-that-president-biden-has-arrived-in-delaware-after-a-long-day-in-the-saddle-friday/

There was some mystery Thursday night about where President Biden’s motorcade was going; they’d called a lid before 4 p.m. but then lifted it so the press pool could follow Biden to Walter Reed, where he visited with wounded warriors, including, we assume, the Marines caught in the suicide bombing at Kabul airport, one of whom is in critical condition. So good for him.

On Friday, Biden gave some schpiel about the job numbers not hitting expectations because of the Delta variant and then made himself scarce. As Twitchy reported earlier in the week, the FAA indicated that Biden and the first lady would be spending the holiday weekend in Delaware, and Reuters White House correspondent Steve Holland announced late Friday night that the Bidens had arrived in Delaware, after a long day in the saddle.

President Biden, after a long day in the saddle, has arrived in Wilmington, Delaware, for the Labor Day weekend. — Steve Holland (@steveholland1) September 4, 2021

Did you really just say, “long day in the saddle?” pic.twitter.com/AJPYUOkoU4 — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) September 4, 2021

All saddle, no horse. — JCF (@jcfris1) September 4, 2021

I believe this is the saddle he’s mentioning it’s a wild ride with an ice cream cone in hand pic.twitter.com/XUhgMupF4i — Matt Wallace (@lawnfreak1988) September 4, 2021

He’s not a cowboy and you’re supposed to be a grown man — David (@David_____1) September 4, 2021

Who helped him get up and then off the horse? — TJ Svoboda (@TJSvoboda) September 4, 2021

Aww, poor baby. He has been up for more than 4 hours today. Time for a long nap. — Kerry 🇺🇸 (@K1erry) September 4, 2021

He’s even lazier than Obama .. if that’s even possible? Does Joe even know We have people that are trapped in Afghanistan and abandoned by his joke of an administration and Joe Biden doesn’t f*cking care. — 🔥 Bean 🔥 (@BeanFromPA) September 4, 2021

I’m sure all the Americans stranded in Afghanistan hope he has a restful Labor Day weekend 😡 — Too Bright For Your Gaslight (@LNSmithee) September 4, 2021

Hey, how are things in New Orleans? — Slim Whitt (@Slimwhittwv) September 4, 2021

Old Man Has Job, film at 11. — I Didn’t Vote For This Incompetent Old Clown (@corrcomm) September 4, 2021

I’m not impressed — bertha j blanchard (@bertha1957) September 4, 2021

Long day? What 4 hours of work? — Jeremy letterman (@Jeremyletterma2) September 4, 2021

By long you mean less than 2 hours, correct? — Matthew Betley 🇺🇸 (@MatthewBetley) September 4, 2021

So 2 minutes. — Grouse with a flamethrower (@kttphoenix) September 4, 2021

My disabled vet hub did a 12 hour day in New Orleans hear helping with disaster relief yesterday, but Biden had a semi normal work day?! Leader of the free world. We look so weak. — Rain (@Sunshin21176498) September 4, 2021

Long day; what worked til 10 am. took a nap and then looked at his watch when he got a briefing on all the Americans stranded and said lets go to Delaware…what a guy — DLR1984 (@bdudz1984) September 4, 2021

New Orleans is without power, and Americans are still stuck in Afghanistan. But the incompetent old man needs a break. — Daigotsu Elenti (@ScarletElenti) September 4, 2021

Thank you propagandist for the regime. — There Are Four Lights (@UtleyYATM) September 4, 2021

You’re trying make it appear as if Biden actually does anything? Why? We all know the truth. No need to hard sell it. — Lets Ride! (@StatesRights37) September 4, 2021

They don’t call him “Sleepy Joe” for nothing! Enjoy that basement time, Pop! — Becki (@BeckiTroutBeal) September 4, 2021

Lyin Dog Faced Pony Soldier — Jim Eagle (@UnclePooky) September 4, 2021

I bet he’s glad to take off those chaps and boots and hunker down by the fire! Sounds like he was super busy herding today! — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) September 4, 2021

“Boots” reminds us of Ronald Reagan’s funeral and now we’re even more despondent.

“Long day in the saddle” implies he’s capable and competent. Long day in his high-chair seems more appropriate. — JesusTakeTheWheel (@Lulubelle2527) September 4, 2021

pic.twitter.com/XGLoOUkT3O — Rani, Last of the Red Hot Boomers (@doglifelessons) September 4, 2021

I just here for the ratio. What a horrible take. — Neanderthal Michael Weston, Doppleganger (@chefmaw) September 4, 2021

A long day reading note cards. — Double D (@whitewaterMkII) September 4, 2021

Remember when the media jumped all over Trump for taking time off to play golf? — Cranky Old Grogu (@Cranky_Old_Guy) September 4, 2021

I remember every time Trump flew to his house it was OMG he left again. Biden basically lives at his Delaware house & works 20 hours a week. — Texas Conservative (@TexasConsBanker) September 4, 2021

We remember a CNN photographer camping out in the bushes in Florida to get a blurry shot of Trump playing golf, but no one wants to stake out Biden’s house and see who’s coming and going, seeing as he doesn’t keep visitors logs?

You’re not embarrassed by this? Even a little bit? — Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) September 4, 2021

“Long day in the saddle.”

Related:

According to the FAA, President Biden and the first lady will spend the weekend in Delaware https://t.co/I5rAsArAfU — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 2, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

