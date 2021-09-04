https://www.theblaze.com/news/rosanna-arquette-texas-abortion-law

Amid outrage over the Texas abortion law, Hollywood actress Rosanna Arquette boasted Friday that she turned down a new movie role that required filming in the Lone Star State.

Arquette joined a growing list of Hollywood celebrities who have voiced outrage over Texas’ law, and the Supreme Court’s decision not to block it.

What did Arquette say?

“I’ve just turned down a film I love cause it shoots in Texas,” the 62-year-old actress tweeted. Arquette, however, did not reveal which movie she allegedly “turned down.”

Arquette later demanded a boycott of any company that does not vocally oppose the Texas abortion law.

“Boycott all companies based in texas that do not speak out against the despicable draconian evil that is happening there Boycott them all .their tax dollars fuel this s*** so Boycott them Now not one cent to support them no matter what,” she said.

“The fury and rage we are feeling is powerful ,I love my warrior women who will never let this madness sustain. People who’ve signed off on this draconian barbaric legislation and male driven companies and corporations who continue to fuel it beware your time is gonna come,” Arquette later said.

What was the reaction?

While many praised Arquette’s decision, her comments drew a mountain of mockery and criticism — especially from Texans who expressed satisfaction that Arquette would not be coming to their state.

“The film will be better without you! And so will Texas!” one person said.

“Oh no. What will ever do? How will we survive? Oh no. Please. Stop. We can’t go on,” one person mocked.

“How about that: an unexpected benefit of the Texas law, this time for the entire nation,” another person mocked.

“One less crazy liberal in Texas. Yippee!!! Maybe we can get the ones that live here to move out of the state as well. That will be a win win,” another person said.

“That’s OK. It’ll save you the embarrassment of no one really watching it anyways,” another person said.

“How will the film industry survive without you? Especially when your last relevant role was when 8 tracks were still cutting edge,” one person mocked.

“Bulls***. No one has offered you a film in twenty years,” another person said.

“[W]hew, that was a narrow escape

for Texas,” another person

said.

for Texas,” another person said. “That’s OK.

Most people didn’t even know you were still around,” one person

mocked.

Most people didn’t even know you were still around,” one person mocked. “Thank you TEXAS!” one person exclaimed.

“The benefits of the abortion restrictions keep rolling in…,” another person mocked.

“The new Texas law has unexpected benefits. It even improves the quality of entertainment,” one person reacted.

“It’s hilarious the sense of self importance our celebrities have. I mean…. Nobody gives a F**k,” another person said.

On Saturday, Arquette continued her angry tweeting, comparing Republicans to Taliban terrorists.

“The Taliban terrorists are in America and have been for some time they just call themselves republicans,” she said. “Soon many Americans will be refugees.”

