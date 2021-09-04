https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/hundreds-of-toronto-police-join-rally-for-vaccine-freedom/

If you can’t see the Rumble video, turn off your AD blockers. CFP runs zero ads.

TORONTO – On Thursday in a show of “united non-compliance,” hundreds of police officers and citizens held a rally in front of Toronto Police Headquarters to protest against vaccine passports and mandates.

“I told you all that the police would eventually have to draw a line in the sand, the police would eventually have to honor their oath to our constitution, their oath to themselves, the oath to their families, the oath to their country, and today is that day,” stated Sky.

