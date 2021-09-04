https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/04/the-bulwark-pro-choicers-are-probably-right-that-pro-lifers-just-want-to-control-womens-bodies/

It’s been funny-sad to go through the timelines of those like Rick Wilson and Jennifer Rubin and see how their stance on abortion has changed ever since President Trump was inaugurated. Now we have Bill Kristol promoting Jonathan V. Last’s piece in The Bulwark in which Last concedes that the pro-choice movement has probably been right about one thing: pro-lifers are just about controlling women’s bodies, not saving babies.

We’d quote from Last’s piece to see how he’s conserving conservatism with this take, but it’s behind a paywall, so we’ll just have to go with Kristol’s pull quote.

So many conservatives are suddenly on board with abortion, just to own Donald Trump or something.

