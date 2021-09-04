https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/04/the-bulwark-pro-choicers-are-probably-right-that-pro-lifers-just-want-to-control-womens-bodies/

It’s been funny-sad to go through the timelines of those like Rick Wilson and Jennifer Rubin and see how their stance on abortion has changed ever since President Trump was inaugurated. Now we have Bill Kristol promoting Jonathan V. Last’s piece in The Bulwark in which Last concedes that the pro-choice movement has probably been right about one thing: pro-lifers are just about controlling women’s bodies, not saving babies.

“The pro-choice movement makes many arguments which I find unconvincing. But one thing they have always said is that pro-lifers really just want to control women’s bodies. And part of me thinks that this is probably right.”https://t.co/EepKt1c7gF — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) September 4, 2021

We’d quote from Last’s piece to see how he’s conserving conservatism with this take, but it’s behind a paywall, so we’ll just have to go with Kristol’s pull quote.

“The conservative case against the pro-life movement” https://t.co/st0XE6hOX7 — Caleb (@OhioNatCon) September 4, 2021

This is just despicable, though sadly not surprising coming from these quarters https://t.co/PHlBCpApPN — Alexandra DeSanctis Marr (@xan_desanctis) September 4, 2021

You’ll never guess who wrote this. https://t.co/nu1P47tf6T — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) September 4, 2021

I was going to say, “well, part of @jvlast is a douchenozzle then,” but really, all of him is. https://t.co/09yk6IOrME — Angela (@angelamariemi) September 4, 2021

Name one pro-life person you believe wants to control women’s bodies. https://t.co/Ka1EGCzXP6 — Black Dad David Bartlett (@ContentNChrist) September 4, 2021

Even this pull-quote is a bad pro-choice argument. https://t.co/qIahWVlSgT — Phil Steiger (@phil_steiger) September 4, 2021

I probably don’t even qualify as pro-life & even I know this talking point is false on pro-lifers. It’s not about “controlling women’s bodies.” It’s about personal responsibility for a child you create. But good to see @JVLast has FINALLY decided to come out as a full Democrat. https://t.co/Sst8bMWTIq — Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) September 4, 2021

This is really bad. A huge percentage of the pro-life “institution” is women. Thinking many of them probably don’t agree that they only believe babies shouldn’t be killed so their bodies can be controlled. https://t.co/QfloSnaYxE — Brady Cremeens (@BradyCremeens) September 4, 2021

So you’re all doing the heel turn now. https://t.co/5M429alI5a — That’s Sir Dr. NotThatCrownMaybe to You, Bub (@CrownMaybe) September 4, 2021

Remember when they claimed this was just about Trump? Laughable. https://t.co/wFdNHLO80V — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) September 4, 2021

Thank you for confirming that your loss of reason is not limited to your TDS. You are so ridiculously wrongheaded with this tweet and yet so smugly judgmental. You obviously don’t know pro-lifers. Who even thinks like this? A dyed in the wool leftist, that’s who. Good riddance. https://t.co/umfjS3lDsE — David Limbaugh (@DavidLimbaugh) September 4, 2021

It’s hard to properly express how much Never Trumpers hate conservatives. https://t.co/rhUEViBSqR — Tim Dukeman – Follow Me on Gab: @tdukeman3 (@TDukeman) September 4, 2021

Never go full Bulwark. https://t.co/xVJQoM3a3c — Mark Krikorian (@MarkSKrikorian) September 4, 2021

Sweet, sweet leftist cash. https://t.co/4ZngRvC3kL — Evil Red Kid (@_SourKidz_) September 4, 2021

I’m so glad we’re finally rid of this fraud. And the fact he took so many other (never were conservative anyway) lying douchebags with him, actually brings a great big smile to my face 😊 Now we know without question who & what they always were.

And good fn riddance. https://t.co/2csK3vdakc — NYINDEPENDENT🇺🇸 (@JONEEFRY) September 4, 2021

And thus the SS Conservatism ran aground. It’s surviving crew a mewling band of contrarians squeaking “But. But. But.” from the sidelines. https://t.co/hePo0fsh7U — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) September 4, 2021

Tfw your business model depends on the people who bought Mueller votive candles and you really have nowhere to go https://t.co/FMM6JfmwNA — Jack’s Rhetorical Buzzsaw (@JackMartensite) September 4, 2021

The finest “conservative” analysis the Hewlett Foundation, which also funds “Catholics for Choice,” Planned Parenthood, and the National Abortion Federation, can buy.https://t.co/m3Jsy8Q8DV https://t.co/x4u5xGXlK9 — Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonDC) September 4, 2021

So many conservatives are suddenly on board with abortion, just to own Donald Trump or something.

Related:

‘What a fraud’: Thread takes a look back at how Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson used to feel about abortion before he realized dead babies were better for business https://t.co/MSP88qdAKp — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 3, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

