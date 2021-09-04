https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/04/the-talking-points-are-in-biden-assigned-blame-for-bad-jobs-report-and-the-dutiful-media-ran-with-it/

Yesterday, after another “well below expectations” jobs report was released, President Biden delivered remarks in which he placed much of the blame on the delta variant (it just can’t be that his “Build Back Better” agenda hasn’t built anything back better except the Taliban). Nancy Pelosi also cited the delta variant as a reason the jobs report was a stinker.

Here’s what Biden said yesterday:

Right on cue, the media knew what to do. Christina Pushaw, press secretary for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, shared a few examples:

Naturally, the media just ran with Biden’s (and Pelosi’s) claim as fact:

For the media it’s just instinct at this point to take the ball from the DNC and run with it.

Gee, why is trust in the media at an all time low?

