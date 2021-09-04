http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/D2VE4WLgPv4/the-week-in-pictures-interwar-years-edition.php

Supposedly the American war in Afghanistan is over, but I keep going back to the Bertolt Brecht line, “What if they gave a war and nobody came?” The anti-war left used to emblazon this on t-shirts and bumper stickers, ignoring the immediate sequel: “Then, war will come to you.” More likely some decades from now we are going to look back on this new period that began this week as an “interwar” period, as we now regard the 1920s and 1930s. Decent chance it might be President Larry Elder who inherits the mess.

Rather revealing caption to this one—maybe Reuters has a scoop:

Headlines of the week:

No, the climatistas are perfectly sane:

Media competence on full display:

Works for me:

And finally . . . (pretty sure there must be a gun in that jeep):

