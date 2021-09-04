https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/theyre-storming-shopping-centers-in-paris/

Posted by Kane on September 4, 2021 2:50 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

The Free French are not messing around anymore.

Stormtroopers are taunted as they flee up the escalators…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...