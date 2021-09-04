https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/theyre-storming-shopping-centers-in-paris/
« LIBERTÉ ! »
Les anti #PassSanitaire ont réussie à envahir le centre commercial de Châtelet. #manifestation4septembre #Manifs4septembre https://t.co/Tf6S4stDxa pic.twitter.com/1VSKQsk1Ih
— Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) September 4, 2021
The Free French are not messing around anymore.
ALERTE – Les manifestants anti #PassSanitaire forcent l’entrée du centre commercial de Châtelet. Tensions en cours. #Manifs4septembre #manifestation4septembre pic.twitter.com/NNL2OclUhO
— Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) September 4, 2021
Stormtroopers are taunted as they flee up the escalators…
PARIS – La BRAVM est obligée de quitter le centre commercial sous la pression des antis #PassSanitaire. Ils sont suivis jusqu’aux escalators. Tensions en cours. #Manifs4septembre #manifestation4septembre https://t.co/oGBXZpsw01 pic.twitter.com/ZHC0Wrn9ea
— Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) September 4, 2021
PARIS – Les anti #PassSanitaire sortent du cortège autorisé. Quelques tensions. #Manifs4septembre #manifestation4septembre https://t.co/Fu9kw3oDh9 pic.twitter.com/TkejhjYJAq
— Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) September 4, 2021
Paris packed to the rafters again right now against Macron’s tyrannical covid passports. pic.twitter.com/XdnxtimgoX
— bristolblues (@BristolBlues32) September 4, 2021
Paris absolutely packed to the rafters for the 8th week running 👊 pic.twitter.com/jVkDxgp3HU
— Chrissy 🌸 🌸🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@Chrissy_2697) September 4, 2021