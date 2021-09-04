https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/government-funded-voa-challenges-biden-narrative-quotes-american-stranded?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Joe Biden declared recently that “any American who wants to come home, we will get you home” from Afghanistan.

But that narrative is being directly challenged by the Voice of America, the U.S. government media arm that interviewed a pregnant California woman who described how she has been pursued by the Taliban since being left behind after U.S. troops were withdrawn.

“There’s been days where I think to myself am I going to make it home? Am I going to end up living here? Am I going to end up dying here?” the 25-year-old woman only identified as Nasria told VOA

Nasria said that the Taliban is “hunting Americans” now that U.S. troops left.

“Apparently, they’re going door to door now trying to see if anyone has a blue passport,” she told VOA.

You can watch her full interview here.

She recounted how she was stranded by the U.S. government after being told by the State Department to go to Kabul airport.

Nasria said she and her husband waited 12-13 hours at the location, but no Americans arrived. When she tried to advance on her own to the gate, Taliban fighters blocked her.

“Our troops were literally at the gate, just waiting for us to continue walking, and [Taliban fighters] had blocked us,” she recalled.

When she tried to evade the Talban, the fighters “started shooting right by my leg and told me to come back, or they will shoot me,” she said.

