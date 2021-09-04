https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/utility-workers-wait-joe-bidens-motorcade-louisiana-turn-back/

Utility workers in Louisiana were filmed waiting for Joe Biden’s motorcade to pass and when he got there they all turned their back on him.

Can’t wait to see how the fake news media spins this.

Utility workers in Louisiana wait for Biden’s motorcade to drive by, then turn their backs on him. 👏👏👏#Merica 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/3FZtUX834g — @SassyConservativeGirl45 (@SassyConservat1) September 4, 2021

