https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/virginia-tech-crowd-chants-f-joe-biden/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Another FUCK JOE BIDEN 🗣 chant, this time at the Virginia Tech game
ITS NOW A MOVEMENT 🚨🚨🚨 @OldRowHokies pic.twitter.com/CD4ObCqTaK
— Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) September 4, 2021
Good to see some college students aren’t afraid of telling the truth.
And there was a fan fight…
That man had a look in his eyes only a drunk college student could create pic.twitter.com/sMGHbxhtRx
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 4, 2021
Check out this clip — Dems are freaking about the crowd