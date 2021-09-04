https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/virginia-tech-crowd-chants-f-joe-biden/

Posted by Kane on September 4, 2021 5:43 pm

Good to see some college students aren’t afraid of telling the truth.

And there was a fan fight…

Check out this clip — Dems are freaking about the crowd

