Washington Post “conservative” (pause for laughter) writer Max Boot is a big proponent of vaccine mandates, and he even supports requiring Americans to use an app to provide their vaccination status wherever they go:

5. Shouldn’t @CDCgov implement a single, secure federal app (linked to state vaxx records) with a bar code that can be scanned in every store, restaurant, gym, and other public establishment before admittance? Is this really impossible in the nation of Android and Apple? — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) September 3, 2021

Jesse Kelly responded this way:

Y’all really should have gotten a monopoly on force before you tried to ostracize and punish a huge portion of society. The other despots in history understood this. You people talk as if you have all the power. You’re quite mistaken. https://t.co/u66TQFqYaw — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) September 3, 2021

That sent a certain somebody scrambling for a safe space:

A pro-Trump radio talk show host talks of resisting a federal vaccine-verification app with force (ie violence)==> https://t.co/xInwS5FqUH — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) September 3, 2021

Resistance to their desire to impose their will on everybody else is often considered a threat of violence, self-awareness be damned.

The comfort people in America have with talking about what should be done with the dirty “unvaccinated” is really something to behold. Be careful. You might not like how this ends. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) September 3, 2021

Uh oh! Boot might consider that another threat of violence. Ironically, this idea would cause a triggering among vaccine passport app supporters:

How about an app like that but it proves you are a US citizen with the right to vote. They don’t want that. — TG (@recycledguys) September 4, 2021

The Left’s heads would explode at that suggestion.

