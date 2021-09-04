https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/04/wapos-max-boot-says-jesse-kellys-response-to-his-idea-for-a-federal-vaccine-verification-app-is-a-threat-of-violence/

Washington Post “conservative” (pause for laughter) writer Max Boot is a big proponent of vaccine mandates, and he even supports requiring Americans to use an app to provide their vaccination status wherever they go:

Jesse Kelly responded this way:

That sent a certain somebody scrambling for a safe space:

Resistance to their desire to impose their will on everybody else is often considered a threat of violence, self-awareness be damned.

Uh oh! Boot might consider that another threat of violence. Ironically, this idea would cause a triggering among vaccine passport app supporters:

The Left’s heads would explode at that suggestion.

