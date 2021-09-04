http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/V2MNblZbROE/

If you can’t win the game, try to win the fight. That seems to be what an older North Carolina fan was thinking as he charged into the Virginia Tech student section launching haymakers.

What led to the solo charge of the blue-clad dad is unknown. He was clearly targeting a particular member of the Virginia Tech student section, which would make one believe that heckling was involved at some point. Regardless of what started it, it ended with UNC dad at the bottom of a pile of Hokies.

UNC dad wants a piece of the Va. Tech student section pic.twitter.com/1061flBtXX — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) September 4, 2021

UNC. Where grown men violently attack college kids. pic.twitter.com/zrvoLqEzmL — 2022 UVA Recruiting (unofficial) (@2022_UVA) September 4, 2021

It appears as though the fan targeted by the dad attempted to get away once he realized he had provoked the wrong guy. Virginia Tech ended up winning the game. However, if North Carolina had as much fight as their dad’s apparently do, it might have been a different story.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

