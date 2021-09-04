https://www.americaoutloud.com/what-does-artificial-intelligence-think-about-the-democrat-party/

Polls are typically used to paint a picture of what America is thinking. But as we have seen, the polls are mostly wrong.

Some polls are downright biased and have the intent to influence the public, not to reflect it.

Other polls are simply inaccurate.

So how do we get an idea of what We the People are actually thinking?

What if we could get a picture of what artificial intelligence thinks about Democrat policies?

It’s worth trying because the messages might be encouraging, so our computer programming team decided to give it a try. Using an old but still functioning supercomputer from a state college.

To our surprise, the messages, the picture of the American people rang true, loud and clear.

The videos of the message are here. If the reception is good to this method and this idea, we can do it again. Here are the first two results, early September 2021, videos on Rumble created by our Artificial Intelligence computer:

Miranda, A mother of two small children, talks about her view of the Democrat disaster in Afghanistan:

And here, a Tai Chi Master gives her viewpoints about the Democrat Party:

Note that these people in the video were created by Artificial Intelligence, and what they say is based on a massive scan and analysis of statements by Americans on social media.

The results are surprising and also for those constitutional lovers of liberty, the result is somewhat inspiring. Spread the word.

Remember: Know the enemy, Know yourself… then, in 1,000 battles, 1,000 victories.

