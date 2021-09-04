https://magainstitute.com/what-kind-of-man-is-chinas-president-xi-jinping/

I believe that in order to properly analyze an adult person, it’s best to examine their childhood and their parents. I have a pretty good idea already who Xi Jinping really is, but let us take an objective look at him. Reviewing his personal history reveals why he is the most diabolical leader in the world today.

Xi was born on 15 June 1953 into a wealthy, powerful family. His father, Xi Zhongxun, was not just a high-level Communist party apparatchik, he was at several different times Mao Tse Tung’s senior slobbering sycophant.

Granted, if an uneducated Chinese peasant like Xi Zhongxun were going to make the big leagues using the only skill he had (sucking-up to someone in power), Mao—the architect of the “Long March,” the “Great Leap Forward” (into famine), the absurd “Little Red Book,” and the petrifying “Cultural Revolution”—was the perfect brutal totalitarian to emulate.

But there was a dark side to Mao’s China. Like the Soviets and the Nazis before him, Mao psychologically conditioned all Chinese—children, siblings, and parents alike—to rat each other out to the Communist Party for the smallest instance of dissent, as though this were perfectly natural. Xi Jinping experienced this first-hand.

Xi Jinping grew up learning the power of absolute power.

Prima Donna Patriarch

As Communist Party Chief of Propaganda and Vice Premier, Xi Pére had it made; all he had to do was shut up and agree with Mao. He couldn’t. The elder Xi didn’t seem to understand how dangerous Mao really was and would with shocking regularity buck the Chairman and his senseless politics. Every time he did, the Xi family would be “purged.” Xi Senior would get himself and his family purged three times in his career.

The takeaway? Xi Jinping’s father seemed unconcerned by his family’s devastation. He was compelled to exhibit his split-personality political behavior without regard for their safety and well-being, or even his own. Add to this narcissistic imperative his cruel emotional abandonment of his children and you have a father that raised angry, unforgiving, and treacherous children.

From Opulence to Outcast

The family was in favor when Xi the younger was a boy. He enjoyed a lavish, elitist lifestyle with only the best private schools and finest of everything that one could imagine. Isn’t this what Communists do? Live the good life while all their fellow countrymen starve? American Democrats sure seem to think that’s how it works.

When Xi Jinping was 10, all that lavishness ended. A few years before Mao’s genocidal Cultural Revolution began in 1966, Xi and his family were humiliated and became outcasts. Mao’s paranoid delusions had led him to expunge his established toadies and replace them with younger, less-threatening grovelers. Because he dared to defy the Chairman, Xi’s father and the family were disgraced, publicly humiliated, and chased through the streets by gangs of Mao’s thugs.

Life In the Camps

Xi Jinping was regularly kidnapped and was even put in prison for at least six years in his early teens. Sometimes interned together, the family was also split-up and sent to separate work and “reeducation” camps.

One of the times Xi was taken away as a child was on what the Chinese called the “Train of Tears.” As the work-camp trains rolled through the countryside laden with hundreds of wailing children torn away from their shunned parents, it was legend that their cries could be heard from miles away.

When asked later about being on one of these trains, Xi put up a tough-guy front. “I never cried; I laughed. My family standing outside the railcar asked, ‘How can you be laughing?’” Xi fantasized. “I said, ‘if I was staying I’d be crying. If I did not go, if I stayed here, I don’t even know if I’d live or die.’”

Around this time, Xi’s sister was “persecuted to death,” but that could mean she committed suicide or, more likely, was killed by an angry mob of pro-Communists.

At these camps, Xi was required to be present at “struggle sessions” every day, where he had to denounce his father’s crimes. His mother was tortured repeatedly at these sessions herself. One of these sessions consisted of Xi being forced to chant with a large group of persecutors “Down with Xi Jinping.” It was said his mother willingly shouted this to her son.

Like these dissidents, Xi Jinping was publicly denounced by his own mother

His mother was not a loving or even sympathetic figure for Xi. During a brief escape from a confinement camp, Xi got home and told his mother he was hungry. Not only did this woman who gave birth to him not feed him, she reported him to the authorities, who came and whisked him away. When asked whether he felt betrayed by his mother, Xi Jinping replied that he was proud of her for doing her duty to the Party. That’s weapons-grade sociopathy right there.

Like Father, Like Son

Eventually, Xi Jinping would rise much the same way his father did, by smooching the posteriors of influencers above him and threatening those equal to or below him.

In my research of Marx’s, Hitler’s, and Stalin’s childhoods—no picnics to be sure—Xi’s psychodrama makes their upbringings look idyllic.

One doesn’t have to be a psychiatrist to conclude that a boy, then young man, raised by two such wicked, uncaring parents in a cruel Communist nightmare would turn out to be a revolting and twisted adult.

And should this psychological casualty rise to become the leader-for-life of the world’s most populous country with nuclear weapons and without fear of removal, he would most certainly become a lethal threat to all humanity.

(This is a story I’ve written. We all have our stories. If you’d like to share yours with me, I’d love hearing it. My email is[email protected])

