http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/YRe5iAwuYOE/what-we-left-behind-vdh-edition.php

I noted the American materiel we left behind in our hasty departure from Afghanistan in “What we left behind.” I included the mind-blowing graphic below from the Times (UK).

A mind-blowing graphic in today’s Times on what $85bn worth of lost equipment means in practice for the Taliban: pic.twitter.com/GDcuNQbb6P — Will Brown (@_Will_Brown) August 29, 2021

Our friend Victor Davis Hanson is a renowned classicist and military historian. Last night he appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight to comment on this point. He remarks: “This is the greatest loss of military equipment in the history of warfare by one power.” Victor puts it in a larger context in his September 2 column on the rot in the upper reaches of our military. He is mystified by our nonchalance about the loss of materiel.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan recently commented: “We don’t have a complete picture, obviously, of where every article of defense materials has gone, but certainly a fair amount of it has fallen into the hands of the Taliban.” Maybe he will circle back some time soon.

It appears to be the official position of the Biden administration that it doesn’t matter. That is what they would have us believe, but that has roughly the same truth content as Biden’s speeches on our surrender or the related administration briefings. This disaster will travel far with us along our road.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

