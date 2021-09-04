https://anotherwell.com/2021/09/04/where-are-we-leading-those-around-us/

But the centurion, willing to save Paul, kept them from their purpose; and commanded that they which could swim should cast themselves first into the sea, and get to land: And the rest, some on boards, and some on broken pieces of the ship. And so it came to pass, that they escaped all safe to land. – Acts 27:43-44

In the scripture shared above, Paul and the Romans he was with had just come through a terrible storm. So much that they had done everything that they could to save the ship. Paul had told them some time before this that he knew the journey would not be an easy one. He shared that it would be filled with challenges and difficulties, trying to talk them out of the decision to go. After they left, he then shared with them that no one would lose their life. He shared that he had an interaction with an angel that the ship would be lost, but no man would lose their life.

Paul led the men through the storm. He encouraged them to take nourishment. He prayed over the meal as he brake bread and they all ate. Even as a prisoner, Paul showed them kindness and compassion. He showed them the love of Christ and led them during a difficult time. Even though the ship was destroyed, Paul continually led these Romans to Christ and his faith throughout the entire trip.

Often the saying has been said that your life may be the only Bible that some people read. That is so true for the Christian. Many people look to us for guidance in how to live for Christ. They watch the actions we take and the words we say.

If the people around you were to follow your life, where would you be leading them? Would you be leading them to God and faith in the midst of the trials?

