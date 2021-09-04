http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/z8V1aJK4nQY/where-is-the-outrage.php

If the Biden administration were deliberately trying to weaken America, what, exactly, would it do differently? David Horowitz asks that question, and also: why aren’t Republicans demanding an end to the outrage? David and Daniel Greenfield wrote this column for Power Line:

Impeach the President, Court Martial the Joint Chiefs of Staff

Only one man lost his job over Afghanistan. Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller challenged Biden’s incompetent and spineless Joint Chiefs of Staff to take responsibility for their dereliction of duty that led directly to the catastrophe in Afghanistan. Taking responsibility meant resigning. Biden’s military men immediately smeared him as mentally ill and forced him out of the Marines.

Biden is directly responsible for the worst, most humiliating, most dangerous – yet completely avoidable – defeat in the history of American warfare. He has betrayed the country that elected him and that he is sworn to serve. Yet Biden has shown no remorse and taken no responsibility for the damage he has done. Instead, he has brazenly lied and called his own actions a “success.” As for his allies, he has blamed the Afghan military, the Afghan president and, of course, his adversary Donald Trump for the mess he single-handedly created. Hundreds are already dead and legions of unknown and uncountable others await death from terrorists whom Biden has freed, empowered and armed.

Meanwhile, Biden and the Joint Chiefs are busily covering up their disloyalty and incompetence. They are not going to resign. Biden is not going to fire the generals who should have gone to the wall to oppose his brainless decisions, and resigned when they failed to reverse them. These decisions were so bad that former British prime minister and staunch American ally Tony Blair has called them “imbecilic.” No former head of state has ever used such an extreme – but accurate – term to describe the decisions of an American president.

The Taliban held a victory parade to display the American military equipment that Biden simply abandoned and left for them to take. These weapons include Black Hawk helicopters, 2,000 armored vehicles, and 600,000 state-of-the-art assault rifles. Enough to arm multiple terrorist groups all over the world. There’s no telling how many Americans, Somalis, Syrians, and Israelis these weapons will kill.

Thanks to Biden’s lack of interest in American security and as a consequence of his decisions, the Taliban now control nine air bases including one at Bagram, which we spent hundreds of millions of dollars turning into a state-of-the-art complex. Adjoining Bagram was the country’s largest prison which housed thousands of Taliban, al-Qaeda, and ISIS-K prisoners who have been unleashed to kill more innocents who stand in their way. The nine air bases will now become assets not only for the Taliban, but for China, Iran, Pakistan, and other Taliban allies.

Massive amounts of intel data have also fallen into enemy hands. The Taliban are using hand-held biometric scanners to hunt down and kill former American allies. And the Chinese and other enemy intel officers that go over what we left behind will learn a lot about American methods and neutralize the technical advantages America once had. There were 16,000 night goggles left in Afghanistan. These provided a decisive military advantage to the Afghan government forces allowing them to see at night while the Taliban could not. Now the Taliban and every terrorist group with access to its store of American loot will share that advantage.

An American president and commander-in-chief loyal to his country and its citizens would never have made the decisions that Joe Biden did, which have put every American’s life at risk. A loyal general staff would never have gone along with them. A decent set of leaders would have hung their heads in shame at the result of their decisions, and been grateful that treason is no longer punished by firing squads, and departed political and military life forever.

The first days of Biden’s misbegotten term in office should have warned everyone of what was to come when he began surrendering American interests to our enemies. Thus, the Biden administration scuttled the Trump administration probe into the Chinese lab origins of the coronavirus pandemic. Worse still, the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the likely source of the lab leak, has once again become potentially eligible for taxpayer funding.

While President Trump designated China’s persecution of Muslims as genocide, Biden squeamishly told CNN, “Culturally, there are different norms that each country and their leaders are expected to follow.” Genocide is a cultural norm that we are bound to accept.

Biden not only desperately pursued a renewal of the suicidal nuclear deal with Iran, he allowed the Islamic terrorist state to receive at least $1 billion through South Korea. He also ended the campaign against Iran’s Houthi Jihadists in Yemen whose motto is, “Death to America,” and who had fired missiles at the USS Mason.

He signed off on Russia’s pipeline, which dramatically increased Russia’s potential threats to American interests, while eliminating the Keystone XL pipeline at home. The hypocrisy of these mindless decisions showed that environmental concerns were merely a pretext for eliminating America’s pipeline, and undoing a Trump achievement and diminishing American power were what actually motivated the cancelling of the pipeline at home.

America’s enemies read these gifts as proof of America’s weakness under the leadership of an American coward who as Vice President had been the lone vote against killing Osama bin Laden and who had abandoned Iraq to ISIS.

The Taliban knew they had nothing to fear from Biden so they tested him by offering to let America control Kabul. Instead of protecting our withdrawal and exit, Biden declined their offer – an act so suicidal it was itself worthy of impeachment. Biden let the Taliban take Kabul and surround the airport to provide security, with deadly consequences to thirteen American military personnel and unknown numbers of Afghan victims.

Al Qaeda’s allies, the Haqqani Network, controlled the checkpoints and surrounded the airport. American refugees trying to reach the airport were beaten by these terrorist thugs who didn’t let them get to the airport, but opened the door for ISIS-K to come bearing rockets, machine guns, and suicide bomb vests. That’s how the thirteen brave Americans were murdered in Kabul.

And these decisions seemed not to be absent minded mistakes, but calculated and deliberate.

Thus, in advance of the coming evacuation, Secretary of State Antony Blinken scrapped the Contingency and Crisis Response Bureau created by Trump to evacuate Americans. The same Biden Secretary of State invited the terrorist supporting UN to investigate American “systemic racism” while abandoning Americans to the real systemic racism of the Taliban.

The Biden administration is a disloyal government that over and over has genuflected to America’s enemies and betrayed the American people, endangering their lives and the security of the nation. But while the whole Democrat Party goes along with these anti-America policies and the catastrophes they create, instead of holding them to account GOP leaders are playing their usual feckless roles, wasting their opportunity to nail the incompetent and disloyal president, along with his entire rotten administration to the wall.

Thus, House Minority Leader McCarthy has refused to move forward on Biden’s impeachment. McCarthy admitted that the Afghanistan rout was “probably the biggest failure in American government on a military stage in my lifetime.” “Probably”? McCarthy also called for “accountability.” But what kind of accountability does he have in mind if he won’t hammer home the horrific actions Biden has taken. And what kind of accountability is he seeking if he won’t move to remove Biden and his enablers from office?

Every Republican should be shouting Impeach Biden! Impeach Harris! Impeach Blinken, Pelosi and Schumer! Also: Court Martial the Joint Chiefs of Staff! who were busy imposing Critical Race Theory on the troops and witch-hunting conservatives in the ranks, when they should have been planning the Afghanistan retreat.

Many Republicans, including their leaders, who don’t understand the political war that Democrats are waging against them, think this is a bad idea. They think: even if Biden could be impeached, that would leave America in the cackling grip of President Kamala Harris. This is the type of thinking that accounts for the passivity of Republicans while Democrats are always fighting an aggressive war against them.

Nancy Pelosi spent four years attempting to impeach Trump on transparently bogus charges. Did this hurt Democrat polling despite its embarrassments, or did it help Democrat efforts to tar and feather Republicans and increase Democrat support? Nancy Pelosi is not going to impeach Biden or anyone else. But the American people need to hear what these Democrats are guilty of and calling for their impeachment is the way to do it. Impeach them betraying the American people, endangering their lives and the lives of their children. This is how Democrats would conduct their political war if the roles were reversed. Republicans need to wake up and take the war to the enemy camp.

Meanwhile, as Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy sleeps American patriots are on the move.

Dozens of flag officers have signed a letter by Flag Officers 4 America calling on Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley to resign.

Republican leaders did nothing to protect some of our finest officers, like Lt. Colonel Matt Lohmeier, from being sacrificed on the altar of critical race theory when the incompetent military brass fired them. They did nothing to stand by whistleblowers like Lt. Col. Scheller. Will they re-think the costs of their silence and decide to stand by these officers?

Members of the Freedom Caucus, led by Rep. Clay Higgins, have introduced resolutions calling for Biden, Austin, and Milley to resign. Freedom Caucus members Rep. Norman and Rep. Harris have an impeachment resolution for Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Will McCarthy back these resolutions or continue offering hollow promises of “accountability”?

Where are the GOP leaders willing to fight for them by taking the fight to Biden, to his cronies and stooges, from Kamala Harris to Lloyd Austin, Antony Blinken, and Mark Milley? Lt. Col. Scheller threw away his military career to tell the truth. What’s House Minority Leader McCarthy risking? A few corporate donations? The respect of the D.C. establishment?

Joseph R. Biden is the worst president and the worst human being to ever occupy the White House. His ill will towards the country he leads is written all over his administration – the invasion of millions of unvetted foreigners from 100 countries, many of whom are COVID carrying, sex trafficking, drug dealing criminals. Out of control crime, making the streets of our cities unsafe is also a direct result of Democrat policies and criminal Democrat prosecutors and district attorneys. Bankrupting the economy with a $5 trillion socialist scheme, orchestrated by Bernie Sanders, a life-long supporter of Communist dictatorships, whose intent is to make every American dependent on government and beholden to federal bureaucrats is what the Democrats were working on late into the night in the Capitol as Americans died in Kabul.

Patriots should never forget this, and never let Americans forget as well. Afghanistan is a holograph of America’s future if Democrat policies prevail. It fell because of the treachery of the Democrat Party in selecting a dementia case and judgement-challenged politician to be president. Afghanistan fell because of the lack of patriotic concern by the entire Biden White House and the military chiefs, the lack of concern for the welfare of the people, the first responsibility of those who hold these offices. The military chiefs who are a product of Barack Obama’s politicized military were busily pushing a Marxist ideology on their troops – one that indicts America as a hopelessly racist country, while the Taliban terrorists were preparing their victory march to Kabul.

Americans who love this country need to heed the call to defend it because the hour is late and the nation they love is under attack.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

