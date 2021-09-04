https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/04/wow-sean-parnell-shares-another-reason-why-bidens-afghanistan-withdrawal-gets-worse-every-day/

The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan has taken place and a hundred or more American citizens remain stranded there (that’s according to the State Department — the actual number could be much higher). How many Americans have made it out of the country since the final withdrawal? Secretary of State Anthony Blinken wouldn’t say yesterday:

Who has made it out of Afghanistan? Sean Parnell sums up why this is so maddening:

What could possibly go wrong with this?

“Historic,” according to President Biden and Defense Secretary Austin.

Good point. The same people saying they’re carefully vetting who’s coming into the U.S. have allowed people to flow illegally through the southern border since taking office.

