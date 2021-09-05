1976 Swine Flu Scandal: The CDC’s History of Lying About Vaccine Dangers and Effectiveness

https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/1976-swine-flu-scandal-the-cdcs-history-of-lying-about-vaccine-dangers-and-effectiveness/

by Brian Shilhavy

Editor, Health Impact News

Back before Big Pharma had total control of the corporate media, there were a few examples of investigative reporting that exposed the corruption in U.S. vaccination programs.

This is a report done by Mike Wallace of 60 Minutes in 1979 about the rushed-to-market Swine Flu vaccine of 1976, and shows how the CDC cannot be trusted for truthful vaccine information.

They lied to the American people, resulting in hundreds of people suffering from neurological disorders like Guillain–Barré syndrome who tried to sue the government for damages. More people died from the vaccine than from the Swine Flu. The vaccine was pulled from the market.

Not only did the CDC approve this vaccine without even valid testing proving that the Swine Flu existed, they ran media campaigns claiming many famous people took the shot.

One of them, Mary Tyler Moore, is interviewed by Wallace and she stated that she never took the shot even though CDC propaganda advertising said she did. She had serious doubts about the shot, and even rejected her doctor’s advice to get it, which he later allegedly told her he was glad she did not take his advice once all the information about the experimental shots was known to the public.

Today’s experimental mRNA and spike protein vaccines, never before used on humans, are causing much more damage than any flu shot ever has, but Big Pharma is firmly in control of the corporate media now, and you need to turn to the alternative media to find the truth.

This is from our Rumble channel, and it is also on our Bitchute channel.

See Also:

COVID-19 Bioweapon Injection Casualties List

See Also:

Understand the Times We are Currently Living Through

Having problems receiving our newsletters? See:

If our website is seized and shut down, find us on Minds.com, MeWe, and Telegram, as well as Bitchute and Rumble for further instructions about where to find us.

If you use the TOR Onion browser, here are the links and corresponding URLs to use in the TOR browser to find us on the Dark Web: Health Impact News, Vaccine Impact, Medical Kidnap, Created4Health, CoconutOil.com.





Published on September 5, 2021