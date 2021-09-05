https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/accused-rapist-yusef-salaam-central-park-5-fame-running-state-senate-new-york/

Yusef Salaam of the Central Park 5 is running for State Senate in New York.

Yusef Salaam

In case you don’t tknow the story behind the Central Park 5 Ann Coulter published an amazing piece on the brutal criminal attack in 2014.

Now Yusef is running for state senator.

Moonbattery reported:

Salaam’s claim to fame is being convicted of raping a white woman and beating her into a coma. From the liberal Daily News: Nearly 20 years after a judge vacated convictions against him and four of his buddies in one of the most sensational criminal justice cases in city history, Salaam has told associates that he is running to fill the seat being vacated by Harlem state Sen. Brian Benjamin (D), who was nominated last week to be New York’s next lieutenant governor. The lieutenant governor is next in line to become governor; that’s how the godawful Kathy Hochul got her current job. Maybe if Salaam wins — and with his qualifications, he is likely to in Harlem — he will be next in line for lieutenant governor.

