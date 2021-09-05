https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/amazing-tribute-to-13-fallen-marines/
Last night, Jefferson County (TN) Law Enforcement held a 13 car memorial caravan that traveled across Jefferson County to honor the 13 service members who were targeted and murdered in Afghanistan. We will never forget these heroes. Please pray for their families! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/A5diYWba6W
— National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) (@GLFOP) September 4, 2021
Thank you, Jefferson County Tennessee.