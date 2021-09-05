https://100percentfedup.com/amazing-tribute-to-13-fallen-marines/

Jefferson County, Tennessee Law Enforcement honored the 13 fallen service members who died in Afghanistan with a 13-car display last night. Never forget these heroes!

The National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) tweeted out the video below:

“Last night, Jefferson County (TN) Law Enforcement held a 13 car memorial caravan that traveled across Jefferson County to honor the 13 service members who were targeted and murdered in Afghanistan. We will never forget these heroes. Please pray for their families!”

Last night, Jefferson County (TN) Law Enforcement held a 13 car memorial caravan that traveled across Jefferson County to honor the 13 service members who were targeted and murdered in Afghanistan. We will never forget these heroes. Please pray for their families! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/A5diYWba6W — National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) (@GLFOP) September 4, 2021

Trending: Louisiana Utility Workers Turn Their Backs On Biden as Motorcade Drives By [Video]

Amazing!

Just a few days ago the Kissimmee, Florida police saluted the 13 service members. “Our hearts go out to their families and friends. May they Rest In Peace and never be forgotten,” a Kissimmee Police Department statement read.

A HEART FOR HEROES: The @kissimmeepolice parked 13 police cars, with lights flashing, in the shape of a heart to salute the 13 service members who lost their lives in a terror bombing at Kabul airport in Afghanistan last week. pic.twitter.com/Jz9fRnpEXZ — Newsmax (@newsmax) September 1, 2021

The National Fraternal Order of Police released a statement after the August 26 suicide that killed the 13 American soldiers:

On behalf of the 364,000 men & women of the FOP, we extend our most sincere condolences to the families of the service members who were targeted & murdered at the Kabul airport. Please pray for their families & all of our service members. Without them, Freedom is not possible. 🇺🇸 — National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) (@GLFOP) August 26, 2021

On the other hand, disgraceful Biden honored the fallen Americans at the airport by checking his watch, while the caskets came off the C-17 draped in red, white, and blue.

Many of us remember Pres Bush 41 checking his watch during a debate and how awful it looked (even though we all felt same way about that debate.) But this is shocking and will be remembered. https://t.co/sFfW032JNm — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) August 29, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

