Jefferson County, Tennessee Law Enforcement honored the 13 fallen service members who died in Afghanistan with a 13-car display last night. Never forget these heroes!

The National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) tweeted out the video below:

“Last night, Jefferson County (TN) Law Enforcement held a 13 car memorial caravan that traveled across Jefferson County to honor the 13 service members who were targeted and murdered in Afghanistan. We will never forget these heroes. Please pray for their families!”

Amazing!

Just a few days ago the Kissimmee, Florida police saluted the 13 service members. “Our hearts go out to their families and friends. May they Rest In Peace and never be forgotten,” a Kissimmee Police Department statement read.

The National Fraternal Order of Police released a statement after the August 26 suicide that killed the 13 American soldiers:

On the other hand, disgraceful Biden honored the fallen Americans at the airport by checking his watch, while the caskets came off the C-17 draped in red, white, and blue.

