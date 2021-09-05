https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/09/05/and-so-it-begins-multiple-flights-with-evacuees-being-held-on-the-ground-at-northern-afghanistan-airport-by-the-taliban-thread/

Someone MIGHT want to wake Joe Biden up. We realize he’s vacationing at home in Delaware but this is probably something the leader of the free world should be aware of. Just sayin’.

New: CBS has learned multiple flights are being held on the ground at the Mazar-i-Sharif airport in Northern Afghanistan… by the Taliban. 1/ — Ruffini (@EenaRuffini) September 5, 2021

The Biden administration realizes this is the freakin’ TALIBAN, right?!

An email from the State Department to members of congress — and viewed by CBS — acknowledged that charter flights are still on the ground at the Mazar-i-Sharif airstrip and have permission to land in Doha “if and when the Taliban agrees to takeoff. 2/ — Ruffini (@EenaRuffini) September 5, 2021

“The Taliban is basically holding them hostage to get more out of the Americans,” a senior congressional source told CBS News. 3/ — Ruffini (@EenaRuffini) September 5, 2021

Gosh, who could have ever foreseen the Taliban using hostages to get more out of America? We’re super shocked and stuff.

The group Ascend, an NGO that teaches young women leadership through athletics, told CBS News they have two planes that have been waiting for six days ready to take between 600 and 1200 people — including 19 American citizens and two permanent residents. 4/ — Ruffini (@EenaRuffini) September 5, 2021

Six. Days.

And Biden went on vacation.

Where is Kamala?!

“The U.S. airfield in Qatar that has been standing by, ready to receive, is now beginning to pack up,” Marina LeGree, the executive director, told CBS News. “We hope visibility will add pressure to force a solution. Six days of talks are not encouraging.” 5/ — Ruffini (@EenaRuffini) September 5, 2021

Not encouraging.

Ya’ think?

The State Department advised members of congress to tell groups seeking to evacuate out of Mazar-i-Sharif that the US does not have personnel on the ground in that location and does not control the airspace. 6/ — Ruffini (@EenaRuffini) September 5, 2021

They told Americans not to rely on their own government to help them get home.

Yeah, we know.

Congressional and NGO sources say here are at least two physical plans on the ground and six more with approved clearance. The obstacle is the Taliban — which controls the airport and is not letting people board or the planes take off. CBS has asked @StateDept for comment.. — Ruffini (@EenaRuffini) September 5, 2021

The obstacle is the Taliban … NO SH*T.

Tell us something we all haven’t known about this situation since Sleepy Joe completely hosed it.

Terrify and shameful.

