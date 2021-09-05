https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/09/05/and-there-was-great-rejoicing-bette-midler-suggests-lefty-women-go-on-sex-strike-to-fight-against-tx-abortion-law-and-rofl/

Threatening pro-life supporters with a sex-strike because Texans will not tolerate abortion-on-demand any longer may be the funniest and most pathetic damn thing we’ve seen in a while and that’s sayin’ something since we cover Biden for a living.

Bette Midler really thinks abstinence is punishment?

HA HA HA HA HA HA

I suggest that all women refuse to have sex with men until they are guaranteed the right to choose by Congress. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) September 3, 2021

Let’s see.

Most women who are angry about the Texas abortion bill will be of the Leftist persuasion, so Leftist women would be listening to Bette’s suggestion WHICH would likely lead to a drop in abortions. Huh, it’s like she’s doing pro-life’s work FOR THEM.

Thanks, Bette.

But if conservatives suggest teaching abstinence in schools, you also rage… lol, right? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 5, 2021

She would lose her ever-loving MIND.

What’s left of it, that is.

And… you just figured out what free birth control is. pic.twitter.com/WANralXNHO — Douglas Karr (@douglaskarr) September 5, 2021

WINNING!

So you think women only have power through sex? That’s rather sexist, Bette. — Trish, Galactic Viceroy 🎶🏖️✈️🐸🖖🧠🇺🇸 (@Vixen95Trish) September 5, 2021

Only a Hollywood liberal would come up with abstinence as the plan to own the pro-life crowd. Brilliant pic.twitter.com/gxLyj7HFyw — The Artist Formerly Known as Choominati (@formeret) September 4, 2021

YOU GOTTA DEAL! It’s gonna be a loooooong wait though! 🤣 — Doug Wessley (@doug_wessley) September 5, 2021

This isn’t a practical solution, and it’s also something the right wing would like to see. — Elizabeth Miller (@DoorbellQn) September 4, 2021

Right-wing.

She was THIS CLOSE to figuring it out.

If they don’t have sex, they won’t need abortions. — FearlessAndTrue (@HelenJo04272275) September 5, 2021

It’s a win-win, right?

Heh.

This doesn’t really work for YOUR cause, Bette.

***

