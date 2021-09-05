https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/angela-merkel-we-need-to-negotiate-with-the-taliban/

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she favors opening a political dialogue with the Taliban, noting that the talks were necessary to help evacuate Afghans who were left behind.https://t.co/3FTjMQ7xRO — DW News (@dwnews) September 5, 2021

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she favors opening a political dialogue and negotiations with the Taliban, noting that the talks were necessary to help evacuate Afghans who were left behind.

In other words, we will give the Taliban anything they want.

Lara Logan’s response:

Merkel, the UK and US are selling out to terrorists. It makes no sense to give AQ their caliphate and elevate stateless terrorists to nation status with all the power that brings. Pakistan is already home to more terrorist groups than any other nation on earth, now they will have a state.