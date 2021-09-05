https://noqreport.com/2021/09/05/video-aussie-supermarket-shelves-go-bare-as-truckers-continue-anti-vaccine-mandate-blockades/

Australian truck drivers are mad as hell about vaccine mandates and they’re fighting back the only way that they can.

By not blocking highways and disrupting the food supply chain.

Daily Mail reported that truck drivers across Australia are gearing up to block major highways and disrupt food supplies to protest against Covid-19 lockdowns and mandatory vaccinations.

The demonstration, to be held on Monday morning at a secret location south of Brisbane, has been organized by furious truckies promising to bring the roadways in the River City to a standstill.

Tony Fulton, a popular Australian truck driver who has legions of fans for his Tones Truckin Stories social media page, has become the latest in the industry to post a video vowing to take part in the protest. ‘I’m someone that does a bit of research,’ Mr. Fulton claimed.

‘From what I’ve seen from my research with credible scientists and doctors and stuff, I do not want to get this vaccine.‘I am more scared of the vaccine than the virus. Honestly, it scares the living hell out of me.’Another Daily Mail report says that supermarkets have urged shoppers not to panic buy as truck drivers threatened to disrupt food supplies across the country […]