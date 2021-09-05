https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/09/video-aussie-supermarket-shelves-go-bare-as-truckers-continue-anti-vaccine-mandate-blockades/

Australian truck drivers are mad as hell about vaccine mandates and they’re fighting back the only way that they can.

By not blocking highways and disrupting the food supply chain.

TIRED OF THE ADS? BECOME A PREMIUM USER TODAY!!

Daily Mail reported that truck drivers across Australia are gearing up to block major highways and disrupt food supplies to protest against Covid-19 lockdowns and mandatory vaccinations.

The demonstration, to be held on Monday morning at a secret location south of Brisbane, has been organized by furious truckies promising to bring the roadways in the River City to a standstill.

Tony Fulton, a popular Australian truck driver who has legions of fans for his Tones Truckin Stories social media page, has become the latest in the industry to post a video vowing to take part in the protest.

‘I’m someone that does a bit of research,’ Mr. Fulton claimed.

‘From what I’ve seen from my research with credible scientists and doctors and stuff, I do not want to get this vaccine.

‘I am more scared of the vaccine than the virus. Honestly, it scares the living hell out of me.’

***FOLLOW US ON TELEGRAM***

Another Daily Mail report says that supermarkets have urged shoppers not to panic buy as truck drivers threatened to disrupt food supplies across the country with an anti-lockdown protest.

In a series of online videos, rogue truckies warned logistics operations nationwide would be brought to a halt from 9 am on Tuesday as drivers ‘block every highway entering into every state at the same time.”

Drivers are protesting against Covid regulations, which in some states order regular testing and vaccination for authorized workers who cross domestic borders.

Watch:

Australian truck drivers protest vaccine mandates and lockdowns. pic.twitter.com/FO8YJuHZ1K — Gatekeeper 1111 (@Gatekeeper_1111) August 30, 2021

>>>FOLLOW US ON GAB<<<

And apparently, the blockades are working.

The supermarket shelves are bare.

They say it takes a total of 72 hours to cripple a city once the truckers stop driving.

That theory looks to be true…

You can watch the video below:

[[[GET ON GETTR]]]

Truckers wield an incredible amount of power.

Just look how quickly they can bring an entire country to its knees.

I Hope American truckers are watching this in case we ever need them in a pinch.

Cut Out Big Tech And Advertise With Red Voice Media Directly

This piece originally appeared in WayneDupree.com and is used by permission.

Read more at WayneDupree.com:

Actress Rose McGowan Just Told Hillary Clinton She Was “With” Her Husband in a Hotel Room in Shocking Tweet

Damning Photo Emerges of Bill Clinton In The Hamptons Boarding a Yacht With Two Questionable Characters

[VIDEO] Coach Belichick Just Dropped a Vax Truth Bomb All Over The NLF

The opinions expressed by contributors and/or content partners are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Red Voice Media. Contact us for guidelines on submitting your own commentary.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

