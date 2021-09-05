https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/az-state-senator-wendy-rogers-audit-coming-guys-promise-real-keep-faith/

Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers shared a message assuring the Country that the Arizona audit report is coming.

The audit report has been delayed all this time by enemies of the audit. Now members of the team are still recovering from COVID-19.

Once all team members are healthy and able to focus on the task, they will finish the report and it will be presented to the public.

We can also expect the signature analysis report to be released at the same time. Audit Spokesman Randy Pullen said that the signature analysis should be completed by Tuesday.

Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers has kept supporters fighting with her messages on Twitter and her nationwide tour.

The audit is coming guys, I promise you. I get a lot of comments asking and people think I can speed it up but I can’t speed it up. It is a process and it is coming. Also – other information is coming out I can’t disclose. Just know that it is all going to happen and this is real. Keep the faith. Make sure YOUR state is doing an audit because when our audit comes out the next steps are to get this done in other states. Start pushing that now. – Wendy

This months-long delay was caused by Maricopa County, RINO State Senators, and Democrats. Democrats and The County have tried to stop this process every step of the way.

For months now, Maricopa County has refused to comply with legal and enforceable subpoenas for election equipment. In February, RINO State Senator Paul Boyer killed a resolution to hold them in contempt for noncompliance.

Finally, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich stepped in and enforced the subpoenas, giving the County 30 days to comply or lose funding.

While patriots await the Arizona audit report, they need to be taking action in their home state and fighting for full forensic audits.

This report is expected to shock the world and fuel the Freight Train of Audits across America.

