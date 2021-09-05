http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/nQDGtQKfEJI/570849-bette-midler-calls-on-women-to-refuse-sex-amid-texas-abortion

Actress Bette Midler called for women to refuse to have sex to protest Texas’s recently enacted abortion law and suggested that Congress should guarantee abortion rights for women.

“I suggest that all women refuse to have sex with men until they are guaranteed the right to choose by Congress,” Midler tweeted Thursday.

Texas’s abortion law went into effect Wednesday. The Supreme Court voted 5-4 to deny an emergency request to block the law.

The measure effectively bans almost all abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is usually at six weeks of pregnancy. The legislation also allows private citizens to sue people who aid or perform abortions in violation of the law.

President BidenJoe BidenMilley says civil war ‘likely’ in Afghanistan Southeastern parts of Louisiana could have power restored as late as Sept. 29 It’s time to transform our unemployment system MORE said Thursday that he would ask the Gender Policy Council and White House counsel to launch a “whole-of-government effort” to respond to the law.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiThe Memo: Attacks on democracy seep down to school boards, election offices Abortion rights groups want Biden to use bully pulpit after Texas law Bette Midler calls on women to refuse sex to protest Texas abortion law MORE (D-Calif.) separately said the House will vote on the Women’s Health Protection Act when the chamber returns to session Sept. 20. The legislation protects a person’s ability to seek an abortion and health care providers’ ability to provide such services.

In a separate tweet, Midler blasted the GOP for piling on “yet another shock to women.”

“The cruelty of the #GOP is endless. We are suffering COVID-19, hurricanes, apocalyptic flooding, wildfires from hell, joblessness, homelessness, evictions, racial strife, and they pick this hideous time to pile on yet another shock to women, by taking away their right to choose,” Midler tweeted.

Since the Supreme Court’s decision, GOP politicians in Arkansas, Florida and South Dakota have committed to implementing a version of the Texas law.

