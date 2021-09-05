https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/570942-biden-granddaughter-naomi-engaged

President BidenJoe BidenMilley says civil war ‘likely’ in Afghanistan Southeastern parts of Louisiana could have power restored as late as Sept. 29 It’s time to transform our unemployment system MORE‘s granddaughter Naomi Biden announced on Sunday that she is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Peter Neal.

Naomi Biden, 27, the oldest daughter of the president’s son Hunter Biden, shared a photo of herself and Neal on social media, writing “Forever” and flashing her engagement ring.

The newly engaged presidential granddaughter is notably active on social media, sharing earlier this year on Snapchat that the president had won in a game of Mario Kart while at Camp David.

After her grandfather was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election, Naomi Biden shared a photo of her family members engulfing President Biden in a group hug.

President Biden has said that he shares a close bond with his grandchildren, speaking with them daily. Last year, he tweeted that he has a rule of always answering a phone call from one of his grandchildren no matter what he is doing.

I’ve had a rule my entire life: No matter what’s happening, no matter how important the meeting, I’ll always answer a call from my grandchildren. pic.twitter.com/mmsB1GOxAu — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 18, 2020

Naomi Biden has four younger siblings from her father, Hunter Biden, including two sisters from her mother, Kathleen Biden, and two brothers. One of Hunter Biden’s sons was born in 2018 to an Arkansas woman, though he initially denied fathering the child.

Hunter Biden’s youngest son, named after the president’s late son, Beau Biden, was born in 2020.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

