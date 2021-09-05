http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/pjgHMUHChIc/tom-brady-says-contracted-covid-19-shortly-tampa-bay-buccaneers-super-bowl-parade

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady not only had a scare last year when both of his parents tested positive for COVID-19 — he himself was diagnosed with it too in February.

In an interview with the Tampa Bay Times on Saturday, Brady revealed that he tested positive for the virus in February, just after the Bucs’ Super Bowl boat parade.

Brady also said that he believes the coronavirus will be even more of a challenge this year, despite the Bucs now having a 100% vaccination rate — becoming just the second NFL team to reach that threshold, behind the Atlanta Falcons.

“I actually think it’s going to play more of a factor this year than last year, just because of the way what we’re doing now and what the stadium is going to look like and what the travel is going to look like and the people in the building and the fans,” Brady said. “It’s not like last year, although we’re getting tested like last year. It’s going to be, I definitely think guys are going to be out at different points and we’ve just got to deal with it.”

