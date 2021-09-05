https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/brazil-vs-argentina-match-stopped-as-police-invade-pitch-to-detain-wanted-premier-league-stars-who-didnt-enter-quarantine/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Surreal: Brazil v Argentina stopped inside 7 mins by Brazilian Federal Police walking on field to detain 4 Argentinian Premier League players who failed to disclose they are based in Britain, breaking COVID protocols upon entering Brazil. Chaos ensued 🇧🇷🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/ANG5L61SaK
— roger bennett (@rogbennett) September 5, 2021
Bizarre event in the last hour.
Discussions continue #BRAvsARG #CONMEBOL pic.twitter.com/zV5N7M07HK
— fuboTV (@fuboTV) September 5, 2021
David Beckham and Roberto Carlos reunited again 🤗 pic.twitter.com/C0uLZKtjID
— B/R Football (@brfootball) September 4, 2021